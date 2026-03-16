The Memphis Grizzlies decided to reshape their roster by moving on from Jaren Jackson Jr. The deal wasn’t just about draft capital, it was also about giving young players a chance to grow. One of the key prospects included in that trade was forward Taylor Hendricks, and early signs suggest he could become an important piece of Memphis’ long-term plans.

A Fresh Opportunity in Memphis

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22) shoots for three during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Taylor Hendricks was selected ninth overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, and so far his NBA journey has been far from smooth. In his young career, he has dealt with injuries, inconsistent minutes, and roster changes, which have made it difficult for the third-year pro to establish any rhythm while he was in Utah. Luckily for him, his move to Memphis has provided a clean slate and a clearer developmental path.

The Grizzlies’ front office made it clear that this transition period would focus heavily on player growth and positioning the team for future success. That environment has allowed Hendricks to step into a larger role, something that wasn’t available to him earlier in his career.

Growing Comfort and Confidence

Hendricks’ first appearance in a Memphis uniform was understandably shaky, as he adjusted to a new system and teammates. But in the weeks since, the young forward has begun to settle in. His confidence is showing through improved production and more decisive play on both ends of the floor.

Hendricks is currently averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 38 percent from three-point range, and is putting together the most efficient stretch of his young career. Those numbers reflect not just opportunity, but tangible growth in his overall game.

Defensive Versatility Could Be His Calling Card

Mar 12, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Taylor Hendricks (22), guard Rayan Rupert (32) and Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) battle for a rebound during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-9 with strong mobility and length, Hendricks has the physical tools Memphis covets in its defensive schemes. He has shown flashes of being able to guard multiple positions, protect the rim in help situations, and disrupt passing lanes with active hands.

The Memphis Grizzlies have historically built its identity around toughness and defensive intensity, Hendricks’ skill set fits naturally. His ability to switch across matchups gives Memphis lineup flexibility, something that could prove valuable as the roster continues to evolve.

Developing a Reliable Offensive Role

While defense may be his foundation, Hendricks’s offensive growth is equally encouraging. He has become more comfortable spacing the floor, particularly as a corner three-point shooter, which allows Memphis’ guards and creators more room to operate.

He's also showing signs and improvement off-ball as a cutter and he's understanding when to attack closeouts. Memphis' focus on youth has opened the door for Hendricks and he has a real opportunity to be part of the Grizzlies future build. The Grizzlies are builiding a foundation that can reshape the fracnhise's future and open up it's next competitive window in a tough Western Conference.

If Hendricks continues on this trajectory, combining defensive impact, floor spacing, and growing confidence, he has a realistic chance to secure a meaningful role beyond this season. For a team looking toward the future, his emergence may quietly become one of the most important storylines to monitor.