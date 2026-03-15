Three Bright Spots For Memphis Grizzlies Amidst Difficult Season

The Memphis Grizzlies are having one of their more difficult seasons in recent memory 20 games under .500, but it doesn't mean it's all doom and gloom.

There have been some bright spots on the team throughout the course of the season. Some members of the Memphis Grizzlies On SI staff wrote about what there is to look forward to in the Bluff City for the future.

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It depends which stretch of the season you look at -- when the Grizzlies were trying, or when they're not. When they were trying, Zach Edey was the bright spot, anchoring what for a few weeks was a devastating defense. But then he got hurt, and it all went south.

So while some players have performed well, even in the chaos and the losses, such as Ty Jerome since his return, the answer for the totality of the season is rookie Cedric Coward. He has shown enough to know the Grizzlies have a building block, with his two-way play. — Ethan J. Skolnick

GG Jackson

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

I’d go with GG Jackson as the biggest bright spot for the Grizzlies this season. Despite all the chaos around injuries, roster uncertainty, and trade rumors, Jackson has shown real flashes of being part of Memphis’ future core. His scoring confidence, ability to create his own shot, and willingness to take big moments head-on have stood out on a team that has struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm.

What makes Jackson especially encouraging is his upside. He’s still extremely young, yet he’s already showing the mindset of a go-to option at times. On a rebuilding or retooling Grizzlies squad, having a player who can grow into a primary scoring role gives the organization something tangible to build around moving forward. — Amir Motameni

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper defends. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies weren't expecting much when they signed Prosper to a two-way contract before the start of the season, but they have certainly gotten more than what they bargained for. Prosper has emerged as a true rotation player for the Grizzlies, averaging 8.4 points per game. He is also shooting close to 40 percent from beyond the arc, which is a great sign for his future with the team.

Everyone that is consistently getting some playing time won't necessarily be given the same privilege next season, but Prosper looks like someone who could have some staying power with the Grizzlies. — Jeremy Brener