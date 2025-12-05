The need to slow down Kawhi Leonard on Friday night in Memphis

Slowly and surely, the Memphis Grizzlies are gaining ground. Despite being five games out of sixth seed to bypass the Play-In tournament, they are tied for ninth in the West Standings. It could be a lot worse, as Ja Morant has missed eight straight games, but each night sees more growth with the rest of the unit.

Naturally, their visitors on Friday, the Los Angeles Clippers, are looking for payback after the Grizzlies won in their building on Nov. 28. The former plays at a snail’s pace, in contrast with Memphis, which is middle-of-the pack in that department. LAC is also entering this game having lost eight of their last 10 outings, so they are coming in with bad intentions.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rebounding

The Grizzlies are clearly doing the right thing every night, attacking the glass as they are seventh in rebounding percentage (51.5). Much of it starts with Zach Edey being a big and wide presence. He should be able to hold off Brook Lopez and Ivica Zubac, buying extra opportunities for the Clippers by boxing out and beating them to the ball. LAC does not rebound well as a unit, so the rest of the Grizzlies can’t let them have more intensity in the pursuit of loose balls. Additionally, it should be a night where the Grizzlies have at least 20 second-chance points.

Maximum pressure on Kawhi Leonard

Nobody should have any doubts about Leonard still being a big-time player. Despite the Clippers’ loss to the Miami Heat on Dec. 1, he erupted for 19 fourth-quarter points on 77.8 percent shooting. Help will have to be prompt when he goes to the post and when he attacks on the drive. Someone like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is well-suited to get minutes on him because of his experience and lateral quickness, but he doesn’t have the strength to match, so this could get ugly like last time, when he had 39 points.

Get back to what’s working

The Clippers' defensive effort has been abysmal most of this season, and they can be exposed with good ball and body movement. Passing has been a strength of the Grizzlies, and they should be able to leverage it against their weaker defenders. Since most of their pressure will be in the back, Edey can be used as a decoy in the post to attract help defenders, freeing up cuts to long-range shots.

Furthermore, igniting Jaren Jackson Jr. is necessary on rim rolls because he should have plenty of space against their scheme.