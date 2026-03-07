Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 7, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), AM 570/AM 1330 (California)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-38) and Los Angeles Clippers (30-32) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first three, (112-107 on November 28th,107-98 on December 5th, 121-103 on December 15th).

The Grizzlies are 57-60 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 32-26 in home games and 25-34 in road games. The Clippers won the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season (3-0) as well as the 2023-2024 season (3-1).

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Javon Small

G Rayan Rupert

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Jaylen Wells

F GG Jackson

CLIPPERS

G Kris Dunn

G Kobe Sanders

C Brook Lopez

F Kawhi Leonard

F Derrick Jones Jr.

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Cedric Coward: Available - Knee

Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

CLIPPERS

Darius Garland: Day-to-day: Toe Injury Management

Bradley Beal: Out - Hip

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Foot

John Collins: Out - Neck

Sean Pedulla: Out - Hamstring

Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +6.5 (-118), Clippers -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +220, Clippers -270

Total points scored: 226.5 (over -115, under -105)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers: "One of the biggest challenges was, obviously, we went to bed last night at like three o'clock or something like this and then no real shoot-around to prepare and then guys still showed up. I thought we were a little bit rusty in the beginning but picked up steam and did especially well in the possession game which was the biggest challenge going into this."

on Jahmai Mashack playing out of position: "Yeah it's definitely not his natural position but we saw already in summer that he has good feel for the screening and it also helps keep some of our other guys in their more natural positions so not everybody has to change their role."

