Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 7, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network SoCal (California)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), AM 570/AM 1330 (California)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-38) and Los Angeles Clippers (30-32) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchup, with the Grizzlies winning the first three, (112-107 on November 28th,107-98 on December 5th, 121-103 on December 15th).
The Grizzlies are 57-60 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 32-26 in home games and 25-34 in road games. The Clippers won the season series against the Grizzlies in the 2024-2025 regular season (3-0) as well as the 2023-2024 season (3-1).
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Javon Small
G Rayan Rupert
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Jaylen Wells
F GG Jackson
CLIPPERS
G Kris Dunn
G Kobe Sanders
C Brook Lopez
F Kawhi Leonard
F Derrick Jones Jr.
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management
Cedric Coward: Available - Knee
Taj Gibson: Out - Reconditioning
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
CLIPPERS
Darius Garland: Day-to-day: Toe Injury Management
Bradley Beal: Out - Hip
Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out - Foot
John Collins: Out - Neck
Sean Pedulla: Out - Hamstring
Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +6.5 (-118), Clippers -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +220, Clippers -270
Total points scored: 226.5 (over -115, under -105)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers: "One of the biggest challenges was, obviously, we went to bed last night at like three o'clock or something like this and then no real shoot-around to prepare and then guys still showed up. I thought we were a little bit rusty in the beginning but picked up steam and did especially well in the possession game which was the biggest challenge going into this."
on Jahmai Mashack playing out of position: "Yeah it's definitely not his natural position but we saw already in summer that he has good feel for the screening and it also helps keep some of our other guys in their more natural positions so not everybody has to change their role."
