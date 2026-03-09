76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 9

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are heavily favored at home on Monday night, as they’ll take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who are without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul Goerge.

Embiid is set to miss another week with an oblique injury while Maxey has been ruled out for Monday and Tuesday’s matchups with a finger sprain. The 76ers have lost six of their last 10 games to fall to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, and they’re just 1.5 games up on the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in standings.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are coming off a loss to Boston on Sunday and are looking to gain some ground in the Eastern Conference standings. Jarrett Allen (knee) missed Sunday’s game, and it’s possible Cleveland could be without a few players on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite prop and a prediction for Monday’s Eastern Conference battle.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +12.5 (-112)

Cavs -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline

76ers: +490

Cavs: -675

Total

226.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

76ers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers record: 34-29

Cavs record: 39-25

76ers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Johni Broome – out

VJ Edgecombe – questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Joel Embiid – out

Paul George – out

Tyrese Maxey – out

Cavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

76ers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

VJ Edgecombe 18+ Points (-130)

76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe should have an expanded role with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid out, making him one of my favorite prop targets on Monday :

The Philadelphia 76ers are down Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George in this matchup, while rookie VJ Edgecombe is listed as questionable.

However, if Edgecombe is able to play, he’s a must-bet in the prop market against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edgecombe has missed back-to-back games with a lumbar contusion, but he’s averaging 24.0 points per game when Maxey is out of the lineup (two games), taking 21 shots in the last game he played without the star guard.

Overall, Edgecombe is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. Edgecombe is taking 13.3 shots per game this season, but he’ll likely see closer to 20 shots in a game where Embiid and Maxey are both out. The rookie’s status is up in the air, but he’s one of my favorite prop targets if he’s able to play.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is worth a look in this Eastern Conference battle:

Monday’s Philadelphia 76ers-Cleveland Cavaliers game won’t feature Tyrese Maxey or Joel Embiid, and it’s possible that the Cavs will be short-handed on the second night of a back-to-back.

Jarrett Allen missed Cleveland’s loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, and the Cavs recently sat Donovan Mitchell (groin) for a few games and may not want to push him against a makeshift Philly team.

That leads me to the UNDER in this matchup, as the Sixers simply aren’t going to be nearly as effective on offense without the scoring of Maxey (29.0 points per game) and Embiid (26.6 points per game).

This season, the UNDER has hit in 21 of Cleveland’s 33 home games, including yesterday’s loss to Boston where they scored just 98 points. The Sixers aren’t nearly as good defensively as the C’s, but Philly averages nearly four fewer points per game when Embiid sits.

With the Cavs playing on back-to-back days, I wouldn’t be shocked if this turns into a bit of a slugfest on Monday night.

Pick: UNDER 226.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.