Memphis Grizzlies provide encouraging update on Ja Morant's status

There’s a chance Ja Morant returns for Sunday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he was listed as ‘doubtful’ on the first injury reports that Memphis Grizzlies turned into the NBA, which means he’ll have to wake up and feel like he can be healthy and productive in order to have his status further upgraded.

Morant was listed as ‘out’ on Friday’s report after Memphis head coach Tuomas Iisalo teased an imminent return for his point guard when he spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon.

He’s still not healed from the right calf strain that has kept him sidelined since exiting in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 15. Morant is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 assists over 12 games and now looks in line to return for next Friday’s home game against the Utah Jazz.

The NBA Cup will take precedence on the schedule this week, pushing most teams back and affording more practice time to get Morant reacclimated for a return prior to next weekend.

The Grizzlies are 4-8 in Morant’s starts and 6-5 in his absence, but second-year center Zach Edey returning to play and being such a game-changer at both ends has played a large role in their recent surge. Edey and Morant saw just 5:59 of action together in Cleveland before Morant left injured. Memphis had a short lead when he exited and Morant had a very efficient seven points and two assists.

Vince Williams Jr. has started at the point in Morant’s absence, serving as an asset as a distributor and defender. The offense has mostly run through Edey in the post, but there has been improved ball movement and more energy to fuel improved play.

The Grizzlies come off an impressive Friday night win over the L.A. Clippers after seeing a season-high three-game win streak snapped in San Antonio on Tuesday. Rookie Cedric Coward led Memphis with 23 points and 14 rebounds in the 107-98 upset, which also featured a strong effort from backup guard Cam Spencer. The increased playing time the Grizzlies’ young players have received in Morant’s absence bodes well for the team’s future whether it includes the face or the franchise or not.

Morant's seventh season has been anything but lucky

It’s been a tumultuous seventh season for Morant, filled with more controversy and dreadful perimeter shooting. He’s been tied to trade rumors for weeks after voicing his displeasure with Iisalo’s early substitution patterns he blamed for not allowing him establish a rhythm. Lethargic play on the floor and his post-game criticisms got him suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team, but he did get his way in consistently playing the most minutes for Memphis prior to his injury.

Morant is shooting an abysmal 10-for-60 from 3-point range (16.7 percent) and also has struggled with turnovers, averaging what would be a career-worst 3.8 clip if it persists. He had a season-high eight miscues in a 133-120 loss at the Knicks in his last full game on Nov. 11. His scoring at the rim has also diminished and he’s been called out for passive play that’s resembled openly pouting on the floor.

Memphis has been encouraged by Morant’s support of his teammates over the past few weeks, highlighted by him helping the coaching staff with input and having his guys’ backs in an engaged fashion. If he doesn’t suit up against the Trail Blazers, a return to action against Utah on Dec. 12 appears likely barring any setbacks.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories