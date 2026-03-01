What can be more inglorious in the NBA than watching a tankathon between two of the basement teams? It might look like an amateur matchup to the brave viewers with so many key absences, yet this is only a stepping stone for much more prosperous times.

The Memphis Grizzlies have a six percent chance at the top pick and a 26.3 percent chance at landing in the top four. This is now the season's objective, since it’s become virtually impossible to make significant strides in the opposite direction.

Still, not many players are keen on intentionally going softer so their replacement can be drafted. So, Sunday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers will still be a low-stakes duel that should help the players present.

If there's one thing this Grizzlies team can do, it’s keep running in the open court. Here is what you need to know.

Don’t go away from what works

At this point, the offense is the GG Jackson show, and who could have imagined such a sentence even a month ago? Indiana’s starting frontline is out, and Taj Gibson is still ramping up, which leaves Jackson as the next choice to get a bunch of the usage. Keep in mind that he is shooting 71.9 percent at the rim, so it would be best if the Grizzlies increase his frequency on rim rolls and transition attacks so he can have easier access at close range.

Additionally, three Grizzlies connected on multiple 3-pointers in the win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. That needs to continue, but so the rest of the team has to pick it up from distance as well, because notably, the Pacers are in the gutter, and they give up the second-fewest wide-open 3-point attempts (17.1). Memphis needs to make them count.

Rebounding

Despite being small, the Grizzlies should still be able to make an impact on the glass because the Pacers are next-to-last in rebounding percentage and will be small as well. It’s a necessity for the Grizzlies to be the stronger team in this department, so they can get into transition much easier, and the other benefit would be for the other side: giving 3-point shooters a better look since it’s always a good idea to take one after an offensive rebound.

Aggressive defense

The Pacers are a decent team at taking care of the ball, yet they don’t go as hard to stop baskets after a turnover. The Grizzlies will need to put as much pressure on the ball as possible while communicating actively to pounce on the pass out. To boot, they must stay disciplined, protecting the 3-point line because it's of equal importance as the paint.