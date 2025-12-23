It’s been tough for the Memphis Grizzlies since the weekend, losing consecutive games to the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder. A .500 record was within their grasp, but they are three games under, again, and going on tour in Utah.

Every game is a new adventure, but the Grizzlies need to have a payback mentality because the Jazz beat them in Memphis on Dec. 12. That one was decided in the last 95 seconds, and Keyonte George’s heroics got it done.

It’s game 30 of the season, which means there is a large enough sample size available for most teams, showing who they really are.

Here’s what you need to know.

Defending without fouling

George and Lauri Markkanen are their top threats, and both of them take seven free attempts nightly. Unnecessary reaching and lunging at shooters will doom the Grizzlies. The Jazz take 30.2 free throws per game at home, which is second in the league being the Portland Trail Blazers. All those trips have a positive effect on their defense because it allows them to set up when opponents check in the ball.

Utah creates leverage through handoffs, a fair amount of cutting, and playing the drive-and-kick game. They are also a solid screening team, so a high level of communication is needed. Another error to avoid is biting on pump fakes. They only put defenders in trouble and give up a jumper or runway to the basket.

Turn water into wine

Cam Spencer logged his two highest assist games (11,8) in his two recent starts, and the last was against the best team in the league. Since the crew is low on bodies, especially at point guard, he should keep getting the extra opportunities.

Jaylen Wells remembering how hit 3-point shots would come in handy since the Jazz give up the second-most wide-open triples per game (24.3). The right idea for Jaren Jackson Jr. would be attacking in the lane as he did two and three years ago, because the Jazz are the 19th-rated paint defense in the NBA. Since they are low on firepower, others will have to step up, and a failure to convert open looks will make this game closer than it should be.

Rebounding

In terms of rebounding potency, Memphis and Utah are evenly matched. The Jazz must be limited in second-chance scoring as they have multiple options who can punish the Grizzlies on 3-point attempts when most players are around the lane. This is another area where Jackson must be better than usual. Five rebounds a game for him are not cutting it.