A Grizzlies Christmas Wish List: Top 5 Ways to Improve Heading Into 2026

As the Memphis Grizzlies sit currently 9th in the Western Conference after losing to the Thunder 119-103 and facing the Jazz tonight on the 2nd leg of a back-to-back. The holiday season feels like the perfect time to reflect on what this team truly needs to return to contender status going into 2026. Injuries, inconsistency, and lineup changes have tested the organization, but the core remains strong. Here’s a top five Christmas wish list for the Grizzlies to help spark improvement and set the tone for the future.

1. A Fully Healthy Core



At the very top of the list is health. The Grizzlies’ identity is built around Ja Morant’s explosiveness, Jaren Jackson Jr.’s two-way dominance, and Zach Edey’s rebounding and toughness. When one or more of those pieces are missing, the ripple effect is obvious. A healthy roster would restore chemistry, allow players to settle into defined roles, and help Memphis regain the rhythm that once made them one of the league’s most feared young teams.

2. Improved Half-Court Offense



Memphis thrives in transition, but playoff-level basketball demands reliable half-court execution. Right now the Grizzlies rank in the middle of the pack when it comes to half-court efficiency as the offense seems to stall late in games. The Grizzlies wish is for better spacing, more creative sets, and improved decision-making in crunch time. Whether through internal development or tactical tweaks, consistent scoring when the pace slows must become a strength.

3. Frontcourt Depth and Physicality



While Jaren Jackson Jr. anchors the defense, Memphis could use more size and rebounding help alongside him. As impressive as Zach Edey has been so far early in his career injuries have been a concern for the 2nd year big out of Purdue who’s avg 13.6 ppg and 11.1 rbs per game in only 11 games played this season. If he’s able to come back off of injury and stay healthy in the new year then the Grizzlies can continue to string together wins to strengthen their position towards a playoff berth. Also worth noting has been the play of Jock Landale who's been a spot starter when Edey has been out and has avg 10.8 ppg and nearly 6 rbs in 22 mins of action so far this season.

4. Bench Consistency



Championship-caliber teams don’t just rely on starters. The Grizzlies need a bench that provides steady scoring, energy, and defense on a nightly basis. The Grizzlies bench is currently 1st in the league in points scored with 48.3 ppg. Cam Spencer’s production off of the bench has been an early season surprise so far. He’s averaging 12.4 ppg and an astounding 50% from 3pt range. Developing young players and identifying reliable rotation pieces would help maintain leads and keep the starters fresh over the long season.

5. Leadership and Discipline



Finally, maturation remains key. The Grizzlies play best when they’re focused, composed, and connected. Strong lockerroom leadership and disciplined play both on and off the floor can turn close losses into wins and restore the gritty, unselfish identity Memphis fans expect.

If even a few of these Christmas wishes come true, the Grizzlies could be well on their way to a strong turnaround and a promising path toward 2026.