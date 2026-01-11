The need for Jaren Jackson Jr. to play like an All-Star against the Nets

Almost every time there’s an opportunity for progress in the standings, the Memphis Grizzlies fold. Yet they can save their four-game home stand from turning into a disaster by taking care of business against the 13th-seeded Brooklyn Nets.

That will probably be an arduous challenge for Memphis, too, as they’ve lost two straight and have only won three of their last 10. Keep in mind that Memphis has had an average defense at home this year.

After this game, the Grizzlies won’t be back in Memphis until Jan. 21, because they’ll be in Berlin and London for two games. Here is what you need to know.

Start Landale and Jackson together

The Jock Landale and Jaren Jackson Jr. pairing might be a bit clunky, but the Grizzlies should run it again, trying to replicate the effects on the glass and from 3-point range. They combined for three 3-pointers and 17 rebounds, and that type of effort will be needed against Brooklyn because, despite their record, coach Fernandez deploys a group that plays very hard.

It’s ideal for Jackson to start his offense closer to the basket, but it could be a promising option if they run big-to-big screen rolls from the middle or farther out. Jackson on the move could attract extra attention, and flick it back to Landale for open jumpers or a cut.

Furthermore, it's imperative that Jackson stays out of foul trouble, and he can help himself by not biting on any more fakes. He needs to be on the court as often as possible to anchor the back line.

Attention to detail on defense

With their prime option, Michael Porter Jr. out resting, Cam Thomas should take on more of the offensive load for the Nets. He’s a threat at mid-range, so he can’t be allowed to dribble into that spot for clean pull-ups. Their rookie, the 6’8 point guard, Egor Dëmin, is also finding his groove, averaging 16.6 points on 44.2 percent shooting over the last five games. He must be stopped from taking clean looks at 3-point range since that is his best weapon.

Additionally, a throwback night from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would help their need to pressure the ball coming off screens, particularly handoffs. The Brooklyn Nets run the most in the league but are second-to-last in screen-roll frequency. They use the handoffs to establish the drive and kick.

Rebounding

Notably, the Nets are a poor defensive rebounding team, but average on the offensive glass. Memphis must prevent them from recovering too many extra possessions because that’s the best time to hoist a triple. Consider how the Nets make 38.5 percent of wide-open 3-point attempts. On top of that, there is more incentive for the Grizzlies to dominate the glass, since it can keep them in the game if they show up missing everything.