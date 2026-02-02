It’s time for a gut check. The Memphis Grizzlies are on their longest losing streak of the season (6), and it could snowball into something worse if they come out unprepared or fail to hit open shots.

Miniseries are a bit different because both teams get an extra opportunity to key in on the other side’s tendencies. Notably, the Minnesota Timberwolves are on a four-game win streak, and they score 9.3 more points on the road than at home.

Here is what you need to know.

Don’t allow Minnesota’s weapons to go above their averages

It’s inevitable that a few to a handful of Timberwolves will do what they want, no matter how much the Grizzlies try to prevent it. Still, they must make it a half-court game as much as possible by avoiding turnovers and bad shots. Keep in mind that Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Jaden McDaniels are among the top 50 scorers on the break.

Naz Reid is a difficult big man to guard because he can score from inside and out. He also got hops, a nice first step and shifty maneuverability. This season, 9.7 percent more of his 2-pointers are unassisted.

He recently torched the Grizzlies with six 3-pointers; they’ll have to play him closer so he doesn’t pull up so cleanly on the dribble. Furthermore, one of the worst defensive sequences of Saturday’s game was a two-on-two break where both defenders closed in on the ball, leaving Reid alone for a shot in the corner. He can’t be allowed to take practice shots in transition, either.

Unleash Ty Jerome and get something from the shooters

Ty Jerome returned on Saturday, adding another key player to the mix. They’ll need him to sustain the starting unit with his 3-point shooting and screen rolls. The double screen is a good way to get him free so he can get to the in-between area. But it all can’t be Jerome, and whoever runs a two-man action with him. Don’t forget that the Grizzlies have shot between 18.9 and 29.9 percent from deep in three of their last four games. It’s ideal for the shooters to snap out of the funk as soon as possible.

No easy paint access

The Grizzlies have been on par with the 28th-ranked paint defense over their six-game losing streak, giving up 53.3 digits. They have to do better at staying on the hip of the ball handler and getting around screens. Additionally, it would be a letdown if they let Rudy Gobert crush them with second-chance scoring. They'll need a big night from Jock Landale, checking the interior and rebouding at a high level to offset some of Minnesota's bigs.