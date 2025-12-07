

The Portland Trail Blazers’ better-than-anticipated start fizzled after the first eight games. Being low on bodies has compromised them, but it still takes a fight to put them down. They are the only team this season that’s delivered the champions Oklahoma City Thunder a loss, and three of their last four defeats were decided by an average of 5.6 points.

This is the first collision between these teams this season out of four. Memphis only has a half-game lead for the ninth seed, but they’ve had more success over their last 10 outings, winning six to Portland’s three. Additionally, the Grizzlies finally have a chance to get their record at home to .500. Here’s what you need to know.

Quick defensive rotations

It should help that Portland is the worst 3-point shooting team in the league. Still, that cannot mean totally abandoning deep coverage. They’ve only logged better than 40 percent from that area four times this year, but Deni Avdija is great at creating open looks for others with his dribble penetration. He’s hard to guard because he’s a big playmaker at 6’8 and can overpower the man on his hip.

The Blazers take the most amount of drives in the NBA, and most of those belong to Avdija (31.7 percent), who takes it to the hole more than anyone in the league (19.6). Whenever Memphis doubles him, one of the important jobs will be helping the helper as Portland will naturally want to pass to the open target, and in some cases, a third rotator may need to come in. It’s possible because Memphis is sixth in average speed on defense (4.19).

The other things are getting back on defense quickly as the Trail Blazers can get into actions swiftly and limit them from getting to the line so often.

Limit Portland's offensive rebounds

The Trail Blazers are third in offensive rebounding percentage and third in second-chance points (17.8). Last game, it was Cedric Coward who stepped up on the boards, hauling in 14, and that’s the type of effort it will take from everyone, mainly because second opportunities are prime time to pop a triple.

Feed the big men

Portland’s center Donovan Clingan is currently questionable on the injury report, but with or without him, Memphis needs to go to the body with bad intentions. Zach Edey’s jump hook should get plenty of opportunities, and so should Jaren Jackson Jr. on face-up moves. Keep in mind that Memphis attempts the fourth-most post-ups per game (7.7) and shoots 50 percent on those shots.

Not letting too many missed open threes pile up

One to a handful of missed open looks can be the difference in a game. The Grizzlies haven’t shot at least 40 percent from deep in the last three games and now is an ideal time to break that streak. They will need Cam Spencer, Jaylen Wells, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Coward, who has been struggling from deep for the last two weeks, to punish Portland for over-help.