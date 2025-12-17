Hopefully the Memphis Grizzlies packed warm since they are going into the Timberwolves’ den in Minnesota on Wednesday night. It will conclude their brief two-game road trip as they are within striking distance of a .500 record.

The Timberwolves have quietly been a strong team this season, ranking in the top eight in fewest open triples allowed, and are 5-1 in December. Memphis will need to move the ball like a hot knife, cutting through butter to have the most success against them. Keep in mind that the Timberwolves are an average team at defending the lane.

Here is what you need to know.

Containing Julius Randle and the shooters

Randle is a capable scorer because he has finesse and power in his game. Trying to buy as much time against him in single coverage is ideal, so Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to bother him when he breaks within 10 feet of the hoop. It should help that everyone knows he wants to go left, and the defender who is tagging Rudy Gobert, a weak offensive player, will be able to sag off and help against Randle if he gets too hot.

On top of that, paying attention to shooters is mandatory because the Timberwolves take 20.8 wide-open 3-pointers per game, making 40.5 percent of shots. The hardest area to guard will be the corner since it’s statistically the easiest shot in the league. If the corner man helps, he must be helped immediately by someone occupying their space quickly.

Go at Gobert

As great as Gobert’s prowess as a rim protector is, his impact severely diminishes when he leaves the interior. There should be plenty of opportunities to attack him on screen rolls when he is in drop coverage. Yet there is a formula to hunting because it cannot be done every possession, or else it can bog down an offense.

Santi Aldama and Cam Spencer stepping up

Zach Edey’s injury leaves a gap in production that someone needs to fill, and what better player than Aldama? He only had three points in 31 minutes in the win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, so he’s probably looking to make amends for that performance. It would help to involve him in actions within 10 feet so he can score on the move. Notably, the players he has the best connection with are Cam Spencer, Ja Morant and Vince Williams Jr.

And as far as Spencer, he is taking the most 3-pointers on the team (5.0) and making the highest percentage at 50 percent. His efficiency may not stay that high forever, but it’s not a fluke that he’s a sniper. They’ll need to look for him on the drive and kick.