The wait continues for the Grizzlies' point guard

There was a sliver of hope, but the payoff will need to wait.

Ja Morant, who has been healing from a calf injury for more than two weeks, was upgraded to doubtful the day before he Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Portland Trail Blazers, but then was later made inactive. This marks Morant's 10th missed game; the Grizzlies have been 6-3 in his absence, rising out of the depths of the West.

This gives Morant some more time to get right. The Grizzlies don't play again until Friday against the Utah Jazz, and then have two more days off before facing the Clippers; continuing their run against the lesser lights of the conference.

Whenever Morant gets back, he will find a squad that has adjusted and sometimes thrived, especially defensively, in his absence. Zach Edey has anchored the interior, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells and have been solid two-way wings, and Cam Spencer has emerged as a consistent knockdown shooter while also providing some playmaking. And Vince Williams, Jr., has had some big assist games as the fill-in starter at point guard. It's been the highly-paid Jaren Jackson, Jr., actually, who hasn't stepped forward as had been hoped.

Ja Morant's efficiency report card is a jump scare pic.twitter.com/KfuFWhihSK — Cranjis McBasketball (@Tim_NBA) December 7, 2025

Morant's declines in efficiency, prior to the injury, were alarming. But maybe he will be rejuvenated playing with a more complete roster that has been competing. Memphis needs to be careful about re-injury, not just for its own purposes so long as Morant is core starter, but also in the event that it wish to explore a trade at some point.

Availability has been one of the knocks on Morant throughout his career, and he will need to stay on the floor more, even if that means a little less recklessness on drives and a little more reliance on what has been an increasingly shaky jumpshot.

Returning against the Jazz, who don't defend all that aggressively, seems like a safe time to restart.