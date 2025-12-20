This Grizzlies big discusses adjusting to new role

The Memphis Grizzlies have become more than familiar with the injury bug over the last three seasons. Even beyond that, too.

Heading into the season, veteran big Brandon Clarke was shelved with ongoing knee injuries. Meanwhile, second-year center Zach Edey was recovering from offseason ankle surgery, an injury that recently flared up after 11 games.

As a result of Memphis' myriad injuries, Santi Aldama has adjusted to a new role in Tuomas Iisalo's offense as a screener.

“It’s not easy,” Aldama said, according to EssentiallySports' Mark Medina.“But the group needed me to do it. It’s been hard to adjust at times. But it’s also been seamless because of the work we’ve put in and I’ve been with my whole life.

"I’ve played the four, and he’s played the five. Now we’ve kind of switched it up. But it’s about having honest conversations and seeing where I can help the group at all times.

"With being one of the most veteran guys on the team and having been here as one of the longest, it’s important for me to be that voice and constant amid the chaos.”

Santi Aldama is having one of best seasons of his career:

While Aldama's defense has provided a mixed bag of results, he's still having one of the best seasons of his career.

Through 27 games, he's averaging 12.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He's shooting 46.8 percent from the floor despite shooting just 32.5 percent from 3-point range on 4.3 triple tries. More importantly, he's scoring 1.11 points per possession as a pick-and-roll screener, far better than his 0.77 he produced last year, according to NBA.com's tracking data.

"As a five, you’re more in the middle of the court and trying to set some screens and find maybe a pop, a roll or a cut to get the corners open," he said. "As a four, you’re more playing off closeouts."

“Where my advantage lies on offense has been different. But I’ve been talking with guys that play that position. I’ve been talking to Ja. He’s been great for us there. Obviously, my advantage is different than his. But he understands the spacing.”

Brandon Clarke's recent return has helped free up Aldama. But he's still been one of the Grizzlies' most impactful bigs minus Jackson and Edey -- as well as Jock Landale.

The Grizzlies, winners of nine of their last 12, take the floor on two days' rest against the Washington Wizards Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.

More Memphis Grizzlies Stories:

This Grizzlies star rookie is as surprised as you are

Why Cedric Coward's impact warrants All-Rookie first team consideration

Memphis Grizzlies face interesting trade deadline