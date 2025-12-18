At this time last year, Cedric Coward at the beginning of recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. The unfortunate injury cut his season short after a fast start to his Washington State career, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game on 55.7/40.0/83.9 percent shooting splits.

Now, he's thriving in his role with Memphis three months after being cleared.

While Coward maintained belief that he would be an NBA player, he didn't believe it would be this soon, he admitted to Grind City Media's Michael Wallace after shootaround Wednesday

“I did, but to be truthful, I can’t tell you a year later it would’ve happened,” Coward said before Wednesday's showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “But I did see it happening. I’m blessed. I’m very grateful for the position I’m in, for the team I’m apart of and for everybody around me. Going through what I went through a year ago to now, being able to play basketball feels great.

“Reaching the end goal, it felt so far away. It was, actually, closer than I thought it was. For that, it just kept me driving every day.

This week a year ago, Cedric endured the most difficult challenge of his young career after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery at WSU.



Now, the @memgrizz rookie is an @NBA starter facing All-NBA caliber players each defensive assignment.



Our Grizz Shootaround Sitdown: https://t.co/X94qiQTNFH — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) December 17, 2025

Cedric Coward has become one of league's most valuable rookies

The Memphis Grizzlies have battled multiple prolonged absences to star guard Ja Morant and second-year big Zach Edey, who's been the Grizzlies' most impactful defender -- not Jaren Jackson Jr. -- this year.

Coward's stepped into an enlarged role and thrived. Through 27 games, he's averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

After a blazing start to the season, his shooting has regressed back down to earth. Though the 6-foot-5 wing is finishing well around him, where he's shooting 67.9 percent, as well as using his absurd 7-foot-2 wingspan on the glass.

His impact off the bench has directly correlated with the Grizzlies' recent success. They are winners of nine of their last 12 games, buoying them to 13-14 after a dreadful 4-11 start. More importantly, among all rookie, the Grizzlies' No. 11 overall draft choice is fourth in scoring, second in rebounding -- six behind New Orleans' Derik Queen -- and seventh in assists.

Memphis looks to remain hot against the Washington Wizards Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

