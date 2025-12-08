The Unpolished Gem Who Sparkled: Cedric Coward’s unlikely NBA debut

The Memphis Grizzlies took a bold swing in the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting 6'6", 205-pound wing Cedric Coward with the 11th overall pick.

To move up, Memphis traded the 16th pick to Portland later used on Yang Hansen a 2028 first-rounder (via Orlando), and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2028. It was a steep price for a player I called an “unpolished gem,” especially one who had played only 16 Division I games by age 22.

Coward’s unconventional path made him one of the draft’s biggest gambles. Fresno, California native began at Division III Willamette University, then transferred to Eastern Washington University, and finally landed at Washington State University where he flashed real scoring talent, averaging 17.7 points per game. Still, questions remained about his limited high-level experience.

Fast forward to the 2025 NBA season, and the Grizzlies’ bet is already paying off. Coward ranks fifth among rookies in scoring at 13.4 PPG, fourth in rebounding at 6.2 RPG, and twelfth in assists. He’s currently outscoring fellow 2025 rookies such as Dylan Harper (drafted 2nd overall), Ace Bailey (5th), Tre Johnson (6th), and Egor Demin (8th) according to NBA.com.

Coward’s 7'2" wingspan makes him a disruptive on-ball defender, and his feel for the game has allowed head coach Tuomas Iisalo to plug him into a variety of lineups early in the year. He plays to his strengths: getting to his spots, scoring efficiently, and using few dribbles while he continues refining his handle. And there have been some spectacular moments so far.

For a player once labeled raw, he looks remarkably polished under the NBA spotlight. Memphis didn’t just draft potential; they may have uncovered a future cornerstone who is already outperforming what’s expected of a typical 11th overall pick.

His emergence gives Memphis plenty of options as they try to rebuild the roster, while staying in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are getting strong play not just from Coward, but from recent draft choices Zach Edey, Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells, which has contributed to a recent run of success without Ja Morant.