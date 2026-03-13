Thompson, Wells, Jackson, Duren & Harris' status revealed ahead of Grizzlies-Pistons
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The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Jaylen Wells (shoulder), Walter Clayton Jr. (ankle) and GG Jackson (foot) will not play in Friday night's game against the East-leading Detroit Pistons.
On the other hand, Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Cam Spencer (back) and Taj Gibson (reconditioning) will be available to suit up and play.
For the Pistons, Jalen Duren (knee) and Caris LeVert (wrist) will play, while Ausar Thompson (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip) will not.
Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jaylen Wells: Out - Shoulder
GG Jackson: Out - Foot
Walter Clayton Jr.: Out - Ankle
Cedric Coward: Available - Knee
Cam Spencer: Available - Back
Ty Jerome: Available - Calf
Taj Gibson: Available - Reconditioning
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management
Javon Small: Available - Two-Way
Rayan Rupert: Inactive - Two-Way
Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way
Ja Morant: Out - Elbow
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger
Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf
PISTONS
Jalen Duren: Available - Knee
Ausar Thompson: Out - Ankle
Tobias Harris: Out - Hip
Caris LeVert: Available - Wrist
Bobi Klintman: Available - Recalled from G League assignment
Tolu Smith III: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Isaac Jones: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Wendell Moore Jr.: Out - G League (Two-Way)
Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 13, 6:30 p.m. CST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.1 FM The Ticket (Detroit)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Detroit Pistons (47-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Pistons winning the first, 114-106, on November 3rd.
The Grizzlies are 32-29 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 16-15 in home games and 16-14 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Pistons in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as 2023-2024.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Cam Spencer
C Olivier-Maxence Prosper
F Cedric Coward
F Taylor Hendricks
PISTONS
G Cade Cunningham
G Marcus Sasser
C Jalen Duren
F Duncan Robinson
F Javonte Green
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +16.5 (-112), Pistons -16.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +870, Pistons -1500
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Khris Middleton after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks: "What did he score 11 or 13 points in a row? First two threes, very little contest on that and I think that's a good learning experience for our younger guys that when you allow a guy to get hot like this, now it's going to be very difficult."
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket