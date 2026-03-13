Thompson, Wells, Jackson, Duren & Harris' status revealed ahead of Grizzlies-Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that Jaylen Wells (shoulder), Walter Clayton Jr. (ankle) and GG Jackson (foot) will not play in Friday night's game against the East-leading Detroit Pistons.

On the other hand, Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Cam Spencer (back) and Taj Gibson (reconditioning) will be available to suit up and play.

For the Pistons, Jalen Duren (knee) and Caris LeVert (wrist) will play, while Ausar Thompson (ankle) and Tobias Harris (hip) will not.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jaylen Wells: Out - Shoulder

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

Walter Clayton Jr.: Out - Ankle

Cedric Coward: Available - Knee

Cam Spencer: Available - Back

Ty Jerome: Available - Calf

Taj Gibson: Available - Reconditioning

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Santi Aldama: Out - Knee Injury Management

Javon Small: Available - Two-Way

Rayan Rupert: Inactive - Two-Way

Jahmai Mashack: Available - Two-Way

Ja Morant: Out - Elbow

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out - Finger

Brandon Clarke: Out - Calf

PISTONS

Jalen Duren: Available - Knee

Ausar Thompson: Out - Ankle

Tobias Harris: Out - Hip

Caris LeVert: Available - Wrist

Bobi Klintman: Available - Recalled from G League assignment

Tolu Smith III: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Isaac Jones: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Game date, time and location: Friday, Mar. 13, 6:30 p.m. CST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Memphis), FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), 97.1 FM The Ticket (Detroit)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (23-42) and Detroit Pistons (47-18) meet for the second of two regular season matchup, with the Pistons winning the first, 114-106, on November 3rd.

The Grizzlies are 32-29 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 16-15 in home games and 16-14 in road games. The Grizzlies won the season series, 2-0, against the Pistons in the 2024-2025 regular season as well as 2023-2024.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cam Spencer

C Olivier-Maxence Prosper

F Cedric Coward

F Taylor Hendricks

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Marcus Sasser

C Jalen Duren

F Duncan Robinson

F Javonte Green

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +16.5 (-112), Pistons -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +870, Pistons -1500

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on Khris Middleton after their loss to the Dallas Mavericks: "What did he score 11 or 13 points in a row? First two threes, very little contest on that and I think that's a good learning experience for our younger guys that when you allow a guy to get hot like this, now it's going to be very difficult."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket