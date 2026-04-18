Kevin Garnett has some wise words for Ja Morant

Kevin Garnett is not only one of the more accomplished former players with a podcast -- more in line with Shaquille O'Neal than say, Patrick Beverley or Nick Young -- but also one of the few who tends to pay respects to the current crop of players.

So when Garnett, the former Timberwolves and Celtics great and NBA champion, speaks about the stars of today, it tends to be received with more respect.

We will see how how Ja Morant receives his message.

Morant, of course, has had a rough year, one that saw him suspended; play only 20 games as the Grizzlies eventually tanked; and not only be mentioned in trade talks, but also be spoken of in diminishing terms of that trade value.

On "KG Certified," Garnett advised Morant to try to find his joy for basketball before anything else.

"Man, tap in, bro. Get off your pride, bro. Get off your pride. Go tap in with other players, travel some, go play, go do what makes you happy. And play. Real s---. Get back to the love. You got to back to a playground, play with some kids out there in the cage and s---. You know what I'm saying. But yeah, go find that love and bring that love back. And focus on the love. F--- the hate. Hate gonna be there. Focus on the love. You hear what I'm saying? Straight up. Because something you're doing ain't working." Kevin Garnett

Garnett finished by tapping his chest: "From me to you, yeah. Love."

Kevin Garnett has a blunt message for Ja Morant



"Get off your pride, bro. Go travel, go play, go do what makes you happy... focus on the love. F*ck the hate. The hate is going to be there... Something you’re doing isn’t working and you’ve got to find it."



(Via @kg_certified ) pic.twitter.com/lYt7xjaTIS — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) April 18, 2026

Garnett faced his own challenges early in his career, as he went straight to the pros from high school, prior to the NBA changing its rule to require a year of college. But he emerged as an elite player, carrying the Minnesota Timberwolves and resisting chances to go elsewhere before finally agreeing to be dealt to Boston, where he thrived in a different role -- not the offensive engine, but a defensive anchor and leader on a team that also featured stars Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, who, like Garnett, had never been past the conference finals.

It should be noted that Garnett has long supported Morant.

He pushed for Morant to be part of the Team USA mix for the 2024 Olympics. That did not ultimately materialize, but Garnett's strong, plain-spoken words then provide some context now.

"I know he ain't in the wave of talking," Garnett said. "But Ja Morant, whether we want to or not, he's one of our best players, he's top five, I don't give a f---- what you're talking about. And he's must-watch TV, must-see TV.... He gonna have to be in this mix at some point..."

Garnett also believed that it "would be great for Ja to see the world, the international way of doing things."

Kevin Garnett says Ja Morant needs to be on the Team USA Olympics roster in 2024 👀 thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/Q4dBBAczeq — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 19, 2023

All signs are still pointing to Morant being moved this offseason, as part of the Grizzlies' larger rebuild, around Zach Edey and Cedric Coward, with three of the top 32 picks in the upcoming draft and more to come in future years as a result of trades of Jaren Jackson Jr. and others.

But if he is still with the Grizzlies, and he turns his career around, perhaps Garnett will get an assist.