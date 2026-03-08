Three Hidden Gems the Grizzlies Could Steal at Pick No. 32

The Memphis Grizzlies have lost 7 of their last 10 games. They are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. They have three picks in the upcoming draft. The lottery order isn’t final, so we will estimate. They have pick 8, pick 16, and pick 32. This is subject to change, of course, as the season is ongoing.

Today we will focus on pick 32. I will give you three names to watch that could be hidden gems in this class.

Hidden Gem #1

Flory Bidunga – Kansas

Flory Bidunga is a 6’10”, 235 lb sophomore out of Kansas. The Grizzlies need Zach Edey insurance. If you don’t get it in the first two picks, Bidunga could be your guy to get the job done.

Defense

He is dynamite defensively. He is switchable, unlike Edey, the more traditional big. Bidunga averages 13.8 ppg, 9.0 reb, and 2.7 blks. He is as consistent as they come on the defensive end of the floor.

Offensive Development

His offense has been better night and day since his freshman year. He has developed a nice jump hook over his right shoulder on the low block.

Rim Pressure

He is a lob threat in pick-and-roll actions and on the fast break.

Durability / Motor

He never comes off the floor. He averages 31.8 minutes per game.

Hidden Gem #2

Ebuka Okorie – Stanford

Ebuka Okorie is a 6’2”, 185 lb freshman point guard out of Stanford. He is one of the best ball handlers in the class at the position. He will give you an upgrade over Cam Spencer and Javon Small.

If Ja Morant were by some miracle still in Memphis the upcoming season, Okorie would give you some serious punch off the bench.

Production

Okorie averages 23.1 ppg, 3.7 reb, 3.6 ast, and 1.6 stls. He is shooting 36.1% from deep.

Offensive Role

The offense he is in for the Cardinals is a motion-style offense. In most games he starts off running the show and getting others involved. The issue is they aren’t very talented, so it ends up being Okorie: here’s the ball, go get buckets. To his credit, he can do that also.

Ball Handling

He is one of the best ball handlers in the class at the position and consistently creates his own shot.

Finishing / Toughness

You would think that at 6’2” he would have trouble in the lane, but he is bulldog strong. He averages 7.4 free throws per game while shooting 83.2% from the stripe.

Playmaking Projection

The assist numbers will improve drastically with better talent around him.

Hidden Gem #3

Dailyn Swain – Texas

Dailyn Swain is a 6’8”, 225 lb junior guard out of Texas. He is a silky-smooth operator in isolation and pick-and-rolls.

Production

Swain averages 17.7 ppg, 7.5 reb, 3.4 asts, and 1.8 stls.

Isolation Scoring

The thing that impressed me the most about Swain is he knows how to use his size in isolation. He gets to his spot and just raises up over the top of defenders.

Footwork

He has really worked on his footwork to be able to beat people out of the pivot in the triple threat.

Getting to the Line

He gets to the foul line 5.5 times per game while shooting 80.7%. That is an NBA player.

Areas to Improve

His three-point percentage needs to improve. It is only 34.6% on very low volume at 2.6 attempts per game. It is nice that he doesn’t fall in love with the jumper, but it needs to be more consistent to keep the defense honest at the next level.

He also averages 2.7 turnovers per game. He needs to clean this up as well. Texas isn’t a good team this year, so he may be trying to do too much at times.

Conclusion

There is so much talent in this draft class if all of these kids decide to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. There are hidden gems sprinkled throughout the class. The draft process isn’t a science because a lot of the kids who become stars have an inner drive you can’t measure. Situation and fit make a huge difference as well. That is why you see some players only flourish after being traded.

Can Memphis find the next diamond buried at the top of the second round? I can’t wait to find out.

