Three Intriguing NBA Draft Prospects For Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are trying to close out the season with some energy, but they see the writing on the wall.

The Grizzlies know they won't be in the playoffs, so they have their sights set on the NBA Draft this summer. Some members of the Memphis Grizzlies On SI staff shared which prospect intrigues them the most going into the offseason.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr warms up prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff Jr. is the most intriguing player for Memphis because he allows you to move on from Ja Morant and can run the show from day one. He is a high-level offensive engine that can unlock the best from your wings in Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells. He is a natural leader and on a young team that is worth its weight in gold. — Adel Burton

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler grabs a loose ball away from Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Memphis has the shell of a promising roster, with plenty of players 25 or under who figure to be rotation contributors. But there are questions about who will lead it. Ja Morant may be on the way out, and that transition would be eased with the introduction of an elite point guard prospect, since for all of the Grizzlies' young backcourt options, they don't have that guy. But they also can't be completely comfortable with center Zach Edey's health, after recent ankle surgeries.

So it makes sense to just add the most dynamic player to the mix, regardless of position, and if the Grizzlies get lottery luck into the top 4, then take the best player regardless of position. But if the Grizzlies end up around No. 8, which is more likely take the point guard who falls -- Darius Acuff, Mikel Brown, Jr., or Keaton Wagler would do just fine, with Wagler's height plus shooting ability making him the most attractive if he somehow slips. — Ethan J. Skolnick

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings dribbles against Baylor Bears. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With the Grizzlies attempting to trade Ja Morant at the deadline, it's clear that the team is in need of a new point guard. There are several top point guard options in this year's class, including Houston's Kingston Flemings.

Flemings is an excellent three-point shooter, which is needed in this day and age, so the Grizzlies need to capitalize on adding a player that has multiple skills as opposed to a specialist good at one.

With Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey looking like the future of the franchise, the Grizzlies just need a point guard like Flemings to complete the unit. — Jeremy Brener