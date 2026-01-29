The Grizzlies season has been injury ridden, rumor filled, and full of subpar basketball, with that said, reinforcements could be on the way. As Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. were both assigned to the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies G-League affiliate.

The @memgrizz have assigned Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. to the @MemphisHustle. Both players will be recalled to the Grizzlies following the Hustle’s practice today. — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 28, 2026

This is the first sign that both players will play this season as the Grizzlies battle back to .500.

Their return comes at a perplexing time in Memphis as franchise icon Ja Morant is swirling around the rumor mill, Zach Edey could potentially be shut down for the season, and the Grizzlies embrace a youth movement. With that said let's look at what the Grizzlies have been missing.

1. Ty Jerome

Oct 11, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This offseason, Jerome signed a three-year $28-million dollar contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He was signed in hopes of replacing Desmond Bane who was shipped off to Orlando as Jerome had a great season. He put together a near 50/40/90 season shooting while scoring 12.5 points per game in only 20 minutes. Jerome made an immense impact on limited minutes. But in a preseason bout with the Heat, he injured his calf, and it has lingered, all the way until now. Jerome will get an opportunity to shine in Memphis with all their injury troubles, and we will see if coach Iisalo can unlock his game like Kenny Atkinson did in Cleveland

Ty Jerome looks like an elite bench guard



6’5 PG w/ feel & touch that bleeds into every aspect of his game. Pretty in-between game, natural anticipatory passer, fairly slow release, but accurate shooter. Clear grasp of space/flow on both ends. Kenny Atkinson unlocking him fully. pic.twitter.com/1toKPMQNFJ — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) November 18, 2024

2. Scotty Pippen Jr.

Oct 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) dribbles around a screen set by forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) on Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen has had quite the journey to the NBA and has continues to make the most of his professional opportunities, most recently in the 2025 playoffs where Pippen averaged 18.3/5.5/3.5 and a steal in 32 minutes a night. Pippen showcased high value upside on both ends of the floor, which brings a lot of value especially in the modern NBA. Once again, Pippen will get a great opportunity, and time will tell if he can take advantage.

Scotty Pippen Jr. steal and score pic.twitter.com/tq0el5HRBm — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) October 7, 2025

Their potential returns are huge, but the trade deadline is currently on the forefront of all Grizzlies stakeholders' minds. Ja Morant's future, Jaren Jackson's future, all of it ties together to the future of the Grizzlies. The team has potential when healthy, but we just haven't seen it.

With the season in the mud, and the questions looming large, it brings great opportunity for both Jerome and Pippen Jr. to showcase their talents as future faces of the Grizzlies.

Their returns are still to be announced, but they will be sooner, rather than later.

For More Memphis Grizzlies News