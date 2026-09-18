The Memphis Grizzlies are rapidly approaching Training Camp. While bold possibilities exist, there also appears to be a straight forward path for Head Coach Tuomas Iisalo as the franchise fully embarks on its second rebuild in less than a decade. With a young roster, strategic veterans in key positions, and a fan base craving signs of life after a listless end to a tanking season, there is much work to be done.

Establish the starting lineup

There are three fairly clear locks for five spots. Cameron Boozer, the #3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, is not coming off the bench. Nor is Cedric Coward, a reigning All-Rookie NBA 1st Teamer. And Zach Edey, despite the arrival of other bigs like Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post, has been spoken of by Iisalo in the past as a key cog in the Grizzlies machine on both ends of the court.

That leaves two positions - Point Guard and Small Forward - that are a bit more murky.

Point Guard is where the most opportunity exists. Logic would suggest that the extremely efficient (in a small sample size) Ty Jerome is the favorite for the spot. But Scotty Pippen Jr. brings a two-way element to his game that Jerome simply doesn't, and Cam Spencer also has played a lot of basketball for the Memphis in a combo/point guard role. With Ja Morant gone, a replacement (at least for a season) is necessary. There will be competition here.

The same is true when it comes to the other wing position next to Coward. Yes, Jaylen Wells has done...well...for the Grizzlies in the past. He is a former All-Rookie player in his own right. But GG Jackson is motivated in a contract extension eligible year to perform. And the most prominent player that came back to the Grizzlies in the Morant trade, Jerami Grant, scored over 18 points per game for the Trail Blazers last season.

What will Iisalo value to begin contests? Who wins these jobs will say a lot about that thought process.

Grizzlies' Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) and Cam Spencer (24) talk on the bench during open practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, October 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How deep will the rotation go?

This is probably a season-long quest for an answer, and truthfully it may change from game to game, week to week, and situation to situation. But you have got to start somewhere. And this Grizzlies team, while perhaps lacking (currently) in a Top-100 type of player in the NBA, is deep.

Say Iisalo opts for a Jerome/Coward/Grant/Boozer/Edey starting five. Scotty Pippen Jr., Isaiah Stewart, Quinten Post, Jaylen Wells are almost certainly going to figure in to this conversation. Expand to GG Jackson and Cam Spencer, and now there are 11 players who all have a viable claim to playing time.

That's before mentioning Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who looked pretty good at times to close last season, and Karim Lopez - the other 1st round pick for Memphis in the 2026 NBA Draft. There simply isn't enough playing time to go around. Unless Iisalo goes to a 13-man rotation. Which he likely will not do.

Depth matters in the trudge that is the NBA regular season. But who actually sees the floor, and who they log their time alongside, bears watching.

Who makes the final roster?

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball while Memphis Grizzlies guard Walter Clayton Jr. (4) and forward Taylor Hendricks (22) defend in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Angelo Russell. Taylor Hendricks. Walter Clayton Jr. Micah Peavy. Jordan Hawkins. Kris Murray.

Two of these guys will make the final Memphis Grizzlies roster. Four will not.

The most likely cut is D'Angelo Russell - while he may still be able to get a bucket, he is only still on the roster for possible trade purposes (see the recent deal Memphis did with New Orleans) for his roughly $5 million salary. He doesn't fit what the Grizzlies are currently moving towards.

From there? Ball up top should be the mindset. Hendricks and Clayton Jr. came to Memphis through the Jaren Jackson Jr. trade, but the draft picks and massive trade exception acquired in that transaction (roughly $28.9 million) were the highlights of that deal. Ditto for the deal that brought Peavy and Hawkins to the Grizzlies recently, and Murray as the "other man" in the Grant/Morant trade with Portland.

Five players, all in varying ways fighting for the NBA careers. Do you want a full roster spot, or to be released and move along in possible two-way (less lucrative and secure) contracts? That's on the line.

Will iron sharpen iron at the end of the roster? Tuomas Iisalo needs to find out.