Zach Kleiman and the Memphis Grizzlies have proven mighty capable of identifying and developing talent at the NBA level. This is shown by numerous all rookie selections, sleeper picks, and the overall competitiveness of the Grizzlies the past decade.

And their current roster proves just that.

However, the Grizzlies are a young team, and while they have the right building blocks in the building but are still missing the piece that ties it all together.

That's according to one NBA scout at least.

From Heavy.com

"Team to watch: Grizzlies. Western Conference scout says, “They are a point guard away. They loaded up on size, they are just going to hammer you with big guys. I love what Cam Boozer brings, they got some toughness with (Quinten) Post and (Isaiah) Stewart. You’ve still got (Zach) Edey. They just need that point guard to tie it all together. I thought they should have tried to get that in the draft, but they made size their priority.” Sean Deveney and Anonymous NBA Scout

A Western Conference scout on the Memphis Grizzlies, via @HeavyOnSports



“They are a point guard away. They loaded up on size, they are just going to hammer you with big guys. I love what Cam Boozer brings, they got some toughness with (Quinten) Post and (Isaiah) Stewart. You’ve… pic.twitter.com/ZyxvbaJnMy — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) August 27, 2026

The Core

Grizzlies 2026 draft picks Karim Lopez, Cam Boozer and Richie Saunders listen to questions from the media during their introductory press conference at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It starts with the Grizzlies three main pieces. Cedric Coward, Cam Boozer, and Zach Edey. These three play different positions on the court, give the Grizzlies unique skillsets, and are uber talented. The three of them make up quite the talented front court for Memphis to grow and develop.

Beyond their "big three" Memphis sports great depth in the wing room. The Grizzlies have GG Jackson II, who has shown great promise, Jaylen Wells a growing three and D wing, Quinten Post, Isaiah Stewart, and many other players that can build a strong front court in Memphis.

But this NBA scour is right. While the Grizzlies have some strong options at point guard, they are simply missing their Ja Morant. They are missing a true polarizing figure who can bring up the ball every possession, late in games, while creating for himself, and his teammates.

And this is why I had suggested that maybe the Grizzlies hold on to Morant, as he fits the needs of this current roster perfectly (beyond the three point struggles).

FULL TRADE DETAILS:



Blazers receive:

Ja Morant



Grizzlies receive:

Jerami Grant

Kris Murray



Insane. pic.twitter.com/pnLmPZVPUc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 29, 2026

With that said, they have a capable veteran in Ty Jerome who will help the Grizzlies and their coaching staff determine who is fit for this roster and where the needs are, beyond the position he plays.

Behind him the Grizzlies have Scotty Pippen Jr. who has impressed in the playoffs in the past and can continue to grow off of injury.

So while I think Memphis needs to improve at point guard, they have capable bodies on the floor to make the thing go, and they have the talent dispersed through the roster.

So yes, they are closer to returning to contention than many may think, and their rebuild is off to a solid start (on paper). The talent is there, and the depth is there, the question is can Tuomas Iisalo tie it all together and make it work?