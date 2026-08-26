The Memphis Grizzlies are entering the second year of their rebuild, with many new faces rounding out their roster. As we look towards this upcoming season, the focus won't be in the win/loss column, but rather the development, and push towards the future here in Memphis. Tuomas Iisalo will be tasked with putting a winning product on the court, but one that focuses on Zach Kleiman and the Grizzlies future endeavors.

So when discussing growth of the Memphis Grizzlies, who are the players that shouldn't be discussed in potential trade talks as other NBA teams attempt to make a push towards the NBA Finals down the road?

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There's a difference between knowing the path and walking the path – Memphis enters the NBA Matrix



Projected Grizzlies Starting Lineup, Rotation, and Closing Lineup for 2026-27https://t.co/yGpXBFYW9F — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) August 25, 2026

1. Cameron Boozer

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It shouldn't have to be said, but this years 3rd overall pick isn't going anywhere anytime soon. In the perfect world Boozer is the face of the Grizzlies for years to come. This season is all about getting him accustomed to the pace of the NBA, while showcasing what he is capable of and which players --if any-- on this current roster fit around the new face of the franchise.

2. Zach Edey

Grizzlies' Zach Edey (14) walks off the court after the Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 117-115 in Game 4 to win the first-round NBA playoff series at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Zach Edey is a polarizing figure in the paint, and one that the Grizzlies should be fully invested in. It starts with his health. Edey has to stay on the floor for Memphis because the Grizzlies are simply a much better team when he plays. This past season, he averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while adding two blocks per game. He is already a strong defender and a capable scorer, but if the Grizzlies can fully develop Edey into a dominant interior presence, the Grizzlies could have their paint locked down for years to come, something that is such a big deal when you look at the other Bigs in the West.

3. Cedric Coward

Apr 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) shoots during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coward will be entering his second NBA season and is another player who should be in Memphis for countless upcoming seasons. Coward has the physical tools to become a difference-maker on both ends of the floor, but he still has plenty of development ahead of him. This past season Coward proved to be a high impact player in his limited (25) minutes per game. If he can reach his high-end potential, the Grizzlies could have another franchise cornerstone in their frontcourt alongside center Zach Edey.

The guys listed above are the only three players that I don't listen to offers for (yet) as they are the core 3 in Memphis. Each bring a high-profile skillset that gives Memphis a perennial frontcourt for years to come should they continue to progress towards their ceiling.

Grit n Grind 2.0 era is clearly coming in Memphis with Isaiah Stewart joining Cam Boozer, Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, and this whole young Grizzlies core. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) June 25, 2026

On the Fence

Karim Lopez Jaylen Wells GG Jackson II

The three guys listed above are all guys that I think can turn into really fine players in this league, and while we haven't seen Lopez in NBA action yet, he is someone you can include in a trade package, similarly to how the Heat added in Kasparas Jakucionis to the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. The players above shouldn't be dealing breakers, but they also shouldn't be traded away just because. Wells has the potential to be the 3-D wing that we see on every great NBA team and has showcased numerous flashes of it. While Jackson has 3 NBA seasons under his belt at only 21 years old and could be a great player if he were to receive extended run (health permitting).

Nonetheless, this is a season to be excited about in Memphis as there are so many intriguing pieces on the floor. While it won't be a playoff run, the wins will come between the margins. They will come in growth, growing pains, and the re-establishing of a culture in Memphis.