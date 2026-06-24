Ja Morant loves Memphis, and he loves the Grizzlies. While a fallout had recently seemed imminent, there isn't much of a market for the Grizzlies star as he is widely viewed as a negative asset across the NBA.

So, while many have signed Morant's tenure in Memphis off, I'm here to ask why not just keep Morant, instead of trading him away for nothing? Especially after a strong first round Tuesday that netted a possible star in Cameron Boozer, a do-everything forward in Karim Lopez and more second-round selections for the future.

The Pelicans have ended their pursuit of Ja Morant, per @TheSteinLine



More here: https://t.co/TSK3v2UOJa pic.twitter.com/HJ0YeJ7SQy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2026

The Hawks received Corey Kispert and CJ McCollum for Trae Young, and the Grizzlies return would likely be something similar, so with the core the Grizzlies have, why not let Morant play with this great young core.

While it is common for a team to go into a full rebuild -- Memphis has already shipped Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- but this situation feels different.

Ja Morant is Memphis, no matter how you look at it, he burst onto the scene at 20 years old and won the rookie of the year. Helped the elevate the Grizzlies in the playoffs averaging 30 points and nearly 10 assists, he has done so much for this city, and now they have another team around him.

They have drafted Cam Boozer a 6-9, 253-pound forward who averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game at 56/39/79 shooting splits in 2025-26. Boozer will make an instant impact at the NBA level.

"Many years down the line, people are gonna look back and say I should’ve been.”



— Cam Boozer on not being in the talks for the No. 1 Pick. 🗣️🔥



(via @ESPNNBA)



pic.twitter.com/kprKraVBnB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 23, 2026

Especially playing next to Zach Edey, the second former national player of the year on the Grizzlies. In just his 11 games last year, Edey was averaging 13/11 while shooting 63% from the floor and averaging 1.9 blocks.

Just look at Morant and Edey's numbers together. (+9.1 net rating).

They then have Cedric Coward, last year's first round pick who had a great rookie year and is a lockdown defender. He averaged 13 points and nearly 6 boards. The 2-way potential is there, and the ceiling is through the roof.

Every Grizzlies All-Rookie Team selection since 2018



2026: Cedric Coward

2025: Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells

2024: GG Jackson

2021: Desmond Bane

2020: Ja Morant (ROTY), Brandon Clarke

2019: Jaren Jackson Jr.



8 players in 8 years, the most by any team in that span #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/wwAHQ5YBt2 — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) May 22, 2026

GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells, and Cam Spencer are others who have stood out as the Grizzlies have endured tough times.

This core of Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, Cedric Coward, Santi Aldama, Cam Boozer, and Zach Edey is a strong starting point that has a lot of room to grow, and Memphis could easily jump back into the playoffs next year (not necessarily as contenders).

The bench would be anchored by Ty Jerome, GG Jackson, Lopez and whomever else they bring in throughout the rest of the offseason.

So while a trade seems inevitable, I don't believe it's the only option. This is Ja Morant's city, and to trade him away for nothing as he fits perfectly with this young core just doesn't seem right.