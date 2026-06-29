The Memphis Grizzlies traded two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/FJOTzGe5Tr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Morant spent seven seasons in Memphis, earning second-team All-NBA honors in the 2021-22 season.

A once-promising core for Memphis of Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane has now all been traded since last June, when Bane was dealt to the Orlando Magic.

The Grizzlies, behind those three players, were seen as a future title contender in the Western Conference for years to come, but injuries and a lack of development derailed Memphis' future.

For Portland, Morant is a solid bounce-back candidate to add to a core of All-Star Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Toumani Camara.

Morant's availability and performance have declined since the 2022-23 season, when he averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists and 5.9 total rebounds per game. Since making Morant available, the Grizzlies have had trouble finding a suitor for the 26-year-old. He is due to make over $80 million total over the next two seasons.

The Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves had emerged as possible destinations in the days leading up to the NBA Draft, but those possibilities were off the table after all three teams decided to look elsewhere for guard help.

Minnesota resigned Ayo Dosunmu and traded for LaMelo Ball, the Kings drafted Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 7 pick and New Orleans is relying on 2025 No. 7 pick Jeremiah Fears to be its point guard of the future.

Portland, which has been in the market for a star, was never previously mentioned anywhere as a possible Morant suitor. The Trail Blazers were interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo and are interested in Jaylen Brown.

Memphis now turns the page to 2026 No. 3 overall pick Cameron Boozer as the future of the franchise. He headlines a new Grizzlies core along with Cedric Coward and Zach Edey.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Possible rotation piece back

The Grizzlies add a player in Grant who is set to make approximately $34 million this season, who can serve as a three-and-D piece on the wing. He averaged 18.6 points on 45/39/81 shooting splits in 2025-26. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, with a $36.4 million player option in 2027-28. He has not played down the stretch of the past two seasons, but his presence may allow the Grizzlies to explore moving Santi Aldama from a crowded frontcourt.

Murray is the brother of Kings wing Keegan Murray. He is due to make approximately $5.3 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. The 6-8 26-year-old averaged 5.8 points per game, shooting 28 percent from three in 2025-26

The Grizzlies were able to turn the page on Morant without giving up draft capital along with him, which, after everything, should be seen as a win for the franchise.