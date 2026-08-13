The Memphis Grizzlies' 2026-27 schedule was released on Thursday. Here is a breakdown of everything noteworthy on this season's slate.

The NBA today announced the @memgrizz 2026-27 regular season schedule, presented in partnership with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/rYJx1SurBS — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) August 13, 2026

Morant to return in February

Ja Morant will play in Memphis for the first time as an opponent on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. CT on Prime. It is one of the Grizzlies' two national TV games. Portland will stay in Memphis and play at FedExForum again on Monday, Feb. 8.

JJJ to face Grizzlies for first time as player in opener

Cameron Boozer's rookie season and year one of a new era for the Grizzlies will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at home against the Utah Jazz. It will be the first time Jaren Jackson Jr. plays against the Grizzlies since being traded last season. No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson will also make his NBA debut for Utah.

MLK Day home game returns

Memphis will play a home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this season, after not getting its annual holiday home game last year. The Grizzlies face the Houston Rockets at home on Monday, Jan. 18, 2027, at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The NBA schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 18) will feature an NBC Sports quadrupleheader.



The action begins with a 2026 Eastern Conference Semifinals rematch between the Pistons and Cavaliers, with additional matchups in Atlanta, New York and Memphis.



NBA… pic.twitter.com/vEk0JOkXA9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 12, 2026

Memphis was away in Europe for its two games against the Orlando Magic in London, England, and Berlin, Germany.

Two national TV games

The Grizzlies have two national TV games this season, after playing ten last year. The first one is the MLK Day game against Houston on Peacock, and the other is Morant's return game.

LeBron and Sixers in Memphis three days before Morant returns

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit Memphis on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2027. It will be LeBron James' only game in Memphis this season, in what could be his last.

This will be an anticipated game for Grizzlies fans and Memphians after James' comments towards the city while playing golf last season.

LeBron James on playing the Grizzlies:



“I’m f***ing 41 years of age. You think I want to do sh** in Memphis on a random Thursday? I’m not the first guy in the NBA to talk about this. You guys got to move the team… go over to Nashville already.”



(via @leaguealerts) pic.twitter.com/ZN5y5vRg2p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 2, 2026

NBA Cup Schedule

Memphis' four group stage NBA Cup games will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 6, the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 13, the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 27.

The games against the Thunder and Clippers are home games, and the Grizzlies will be on the road against New Orleans and Minnesota.

Franchise record eight-game homestand in February

The Grizzlies have a franchise-record eight-game home stand leading into All-Star weekend from Feb. 3-18. It kicks off with the 76ers game and ends against the Boston Celtics. All games except the first Portland game (4:30) will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

13 Back-to-backs

Memphis has 13 back-to-backs after having 14 last season. The first one is part of an early-season four-game west coast road trip from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. The Grizzlies play at the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, Oct. 25 and at Utah on Monday, Oct. 26.

The final back-to-back on the schedule will be on April 6 and April 7, when Memphis plays at home against the Detroit Pistons on the 6th and the Washington Wizards on the 7th.