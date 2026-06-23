Three teams reportedly will not pursue Ja Morant trade with Grizzlies

Three teams that previously had reported interest in Ja Morant will not pursue a deal with Memphis for the former All-NBA point guard, per multiple reports.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will not pursue Morant, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. Minnesota has been linked to Morant in efforts to pair Anthony Edwards with another star.

The Timberwolves will not pursue Ja Morant and have decided to look elsewhere for help at guard, per @JonKrawczynski pic.twitter.com/h7H8CHJJei — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

Guard Ayo Dosunmu intends to resign with the Timberwolves on a five-year, $112 million deal, per ESPN's Shams Charania, which heavily lessens the odds of a Morant deal.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans does not plan to pursue Morant. The Pelicans were previously linked to Morant by The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Sam Amick predicts where some of the NBA's biggest uncertain stars will play next season 🔮



"Ja Morant... New Orleans... Minnesota's in there, too...



Kawhi Leonard stays with the Clippers...



Julius Randle stays...



Michael Porter Jr. should go back to Denver... Detroit's… pic.twitter.com/gKbVeHDoj4 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 18, 2026

The Pelicans have ended their pursuit of Ja Morant, per @TheSteinLine



More here: https://t.co/TSK3v2UOJa pic.twitter.com/HJ0YeJ7SQy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2026

New Orleans does not have a first round pick in this year's draft, but the Pelicans drafted guard Jeremiah Fears seventh overall in last year's draft, so they are covered at point guard for now.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings were the team most willing to trade for Morant at the February trade deadline this past season. However, Sacramento asked Memphis to attach additional compensation to Morant in order to take on his contract, so the Grizzlies turned down the offer.

REPORT: The Kings have also ended their pursuit of Ja Morant, per @MikeAScotto. pic.twitter.com/rekVJVqEw2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2026

The Kings have the seventh overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, and they are widely expected to draft Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. if he is available. Even if Acuff is off the board, Sacramento will likely draft the best guard available.

The Grizzlies tried to deal Morant before the trade deadline last season, and those talks have continued into the offseason. Memphis, however, might be running out of options. The Miami Heat were also connected to Morant at the deadline, but after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it is highly unlikely the Heat will trade for Morant.

The latest developments in the situation could throw a wrench in the Grizzlies' offseason plans. Memphis has been operating as if Morant will not be on the roster in 2026-27 by trading Jaren Jackson Jr., and will continue to operate that way in the draft.

The Grizzlies have the No. 3 overall pick and are expected to essentially draft Morant's replacement, whether that is Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, or Caleb Wilson. There has also been talk about Memphis trading up from No. 16, possibly for a guard.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported on April 30 that the Grizzlies "will find a wider trade market" for Morant this summer than they did at the February trade deadline. That obviously has not panned out as planned.

If there continues to be a lack of interest in Morant, the Grizzlies are headed to a tough decision. Either the two parties will have to try to reconcile and stay together, or Memphis will have to attach assets to part with Morant, which is something the Grizzlies have tried to avoid at all costs.