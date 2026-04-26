Memphis Grizzlies Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Memphis Grizzlies have stalled out , and if they’re being honest with themselves, the smartest path forward might be a full reset. That means making tough decisions and prioritizing long-term flexibility over short-term competitiveness.

If Memphis commits to that direction, they have a few clear trade chips that can help reshape the roster and set up the next era of Grizzlies basketball.

1. Ja Morant: The Franchise-Altering Decision

Mar 21, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant stands on the court following the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

It starts with Ja Morant. There’s no easing into this conversation. If Memphis wants a true rebuild, moving Morant is the clearest path forward. Morant could still be one of the most electrifying guards in the league. His ability to attack the rim, create for others, and carry an offense made him a star. Everyone knows that it's not about his ability, it's about his availability. Ja Morant has only played in 72 games in over three seasons. The Grizzlies need a new direction; they have plateaued, and building around Morant has yet to result in sustained playoff success.

Morant is still owed roughly $42 million next season, followed by about $48 million the year after. That's a lot of money for someone who can't stay healthy and has shown some signs of regression on the court. Trading Morant wouldn’t be about giving up; it would be about resetting the timeline and picking a direction.

2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: A Veteran Piece That Doesn’t Fit the Timeline

Feb 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Next up is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a proven veteran with championship experience and a reputation as a reliable two-way guard. The issue here is that Pope is more valuable to a contender than to a rebuilding team. Caldwell-Pope has a $21 million player option for next season, and let’s be real, he’s likely opting in. At 33 years old, it’s hard to imagine he finds that kind of money elsewhere on the open market. From Memphis’ perspective, that contract becomes an asset to move rather than keep.

If the Grizzlies are leaning into a rebuild, there’s no real need for veterans eating up minutes and salary. Caldwell-Pope could be flipped to a playoff team looking for perimeter defense and shooting. His skillset translates anywhere, and contenders are always looking for experienced wings who can defend and space the floor. For Memphis, moving him accomplishes two things: it frees up cap space and clears the rotation for younger players to develop. That’s exactly what a tanking or rebuilding team should prioritize.

3. Santi Aldama: A Valuable Piece Worth Cashing In On

Jan 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Santi Aldama might be the most interesting name on this list. At 26 years old, he still fits a younger timeline compared to Caldwell-Pope. He’s shown flashes as a versatile forward who can stretch the floor and contribute offensively. On paper, his $17 million salary for next season isn’t a bad value at all. Here’s the reality: if you’re going into a full rebuild, even good-value contracts can become expendable.

Aldama is projected to be the third-highest-paid player on the roster, and that matters. When you’re trying to create maximum cap flexibility and stockpile assets, every mid-tier contract becomes a potential trade chip. Memphis could capitalize on Aldama’s value now rather than holding onto him during a losing season where his impact won’t translate to wins anyway. There’s also a market for players like Aldama, stretch forwards who can fit into multiple systems. A team looking to add depth and scoring punch could see him as a plug-and-play option. For Memphis, that’s an opportunity to extract value in the form of picks or younger prospects.

Final Thoughts

The Grizzlies don’t need a minor tweak; they need a clear direction. If that direction is a full rebuild, these three players represent the most logical starting point.

It’s not an easy path, but it’s a necessary one if Memphis wants to build something sustainable again.