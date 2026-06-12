ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Monday that Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman is trying to package pick No. 16 with other assets to move up in the draft.

On the Grizzlies trade-up reports, it’s not a surprise they may look to trade up into T10, as trading up is something Kleiman does.



Wrote about it last week but getting into 6-10 may be a challenge for multiple reasons. Would come down to:



- Do they throw in a ‘27 1st from… — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) June 8, 2026

This should not come as a surprise due to three things: Kleiman's history of trading up, the Grizzlies surplus of picks, and the depth of this year's draft class. It is entirely possible that Memphis tries to get a second top-10 pick.

Here are the top five trade-up targets for the Grizzlies, with value accounted for. This is not based just on who is the better prospect; the cost to get these players is considered in the ranking.

5. Illinois G Keaton Wagler

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) during the first half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wagler has been projected to go in the 5-7 range throughout the entire draft process. He would fill the primary ball-handler role for Memphis if Ja Morant is traded. Wagler is a better prospect than some of the players ahead of him, but the price is the steepest as Memphis would likely have to get into the middle of the top ten to get him.

4. Arkansas G Darius Acuff Jr.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Acuff is a fan-favorite selection in a trade-up scenario, and it is easy to see why. He was arguably the hottest prospect at the end of the college basketball season due to his performance in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Offensively, he checks a lot of boxes of a future superstar lead guard. However, his size and defense raise real concerns.

Acuff could be the best player Memphis could move up for, but like Wagler, he will cost more than the three players ahead of him on the list.

3. Houston G Kingston Flemings

Mar 21, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives to the hoop past Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) during the second half of a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Flemings' stock somewhat took a hit when his wingspan measured just 6-3.5 at the combine. He also feels smaller than his listed 6-4 due to a lean frame, but he is arguably the fastest player in the entire class. He also has great shooting touch from the mid-range and shot 38.7 percent from three at Houston. Flemings has been slotted in the 8-10 range by multiple mocks, so the price would likely be less than what it would cost for Acuff or Wagler.

2. Arizona G Brayden Burries

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) attempts a three-pointer against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Burries has been slotted to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 9 in most mocks. The Ringer's Danny Chau has him going to the Warriors at No. 11 in his latest mock draft. He is seen as a high-floor guard prospect who can fit on any roster due to his all-around skill set. If Burries slips past No. 9, the Grizzlies should be all over a potential trade-up.

1. Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) and guard Nimari Burnett (4) celebrate after their win against the UConn Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is personally my favorite trade-up option. Memphis needs frontcourt depth, even if Cam Boozer is the pick at No. 3. Johnson is like a frontcourt version of Burries. He has a variety of skills in his toolbox at 6-9 and profiles as the ideal modern 4. His projection has been in the back end of the lottery, so he would by far be the cheapest option on the list to move up, which is why he takes the No. 1 spot.