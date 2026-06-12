Top 5 Memphis Grizzlies draft trade-up targets
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ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported Monday that Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman is trying to package pick No. 16 with other assets to move up in the draft.
This should not come as a surprise due to three things: Kleiman's history of trading up, the Grizzlies surplus of picks, and the depth of this year's draft class. It is entirely possible that Memphis tries to get a second top-10 pick.
Here are the top five trade-up targets for the Grizzlies, with value accounted for. This is not based just on who is the better prospect; the cost to get these players is considered in the ranking.
5. Illinois G Keaton Wagler
Wagler has been projected to go in the 5-7 range throughout the entire draft process. He would fill the primary ball-handler role for Memphis if Ja Morant is traded. Wagler is a better prospect than some of the players ahead of him, but the price is the steepest as Memphis would likely have to get into the middle of the top ten to get him.
4. Arkansas G Darius Acuff Jr.
Acuff is a fan-favorite selection in a trade-up scenario, and it is easy to see why. He was arguably the hottest prospect at the end of the college basketball season due to his performance in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. Offensively, he checks a lot of boxes of a future superstar lead guard. However, his size and defense raise real concerns.
Acuff could be the best player Memphis could move up for, but like Wagler, he will cost more than the three players ahead of him on the list.
3. Houston G Kingston Flemings
Flemings' stock somewhat took a hit when his wingspan measured just 6-3.5 at the combine. He also feels smaller than his listed 6-4 due to a lean frame, but he is arguably the fastest player in the entire class. He also has great shooting touch from the mid-range and shot 38.7 percent from three at Houston. Flemings has been slotted in the 8-10 range by multiple mocks, so the price would likely be less than what it would cost for Acuff or Wagler.
2. Arizona G Brayden Burries
Burries has been slotted to the Dallas Mavericks at No. 9 in most mocks. The Ringer's Danny Chau has him going to the Warriors at No. 11 in his latest mock draft. He is seen as a high-floor guard prospect who can fit on any roster due to his all-around skill set. If Burries slips past No. 9, the Grizzlies should be all over a potential trade-up.
1. Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr.
This is personally my favorite trade-up option. Memphis needs frontcourt depth, even if Cam Boozer is the pick at No. 3. Johnson is like a frontcourt version of Burries. He has a variety of skills in his toolbox at 6-9 and profiles as the ideal modern 4. His projection has been in the back end of the lottery, so he would by far be the cheapest option on the list to move up, which is why he takes the No. 1 spot.
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