It can be argued pretty easily that the Memphis Grizzlies are in the best spot in the 2026 NBA Draft. Yes, #3 is two slots lower than #1, thanks Captain Obvious. But what Grizzlies General Manager Zach Kleiman and his staff are able to do is watch the chips fall where they may regarding the top-4 prospects in this draft - Duke's Cameron Boozer, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, BYU's AJ Dybansta, and UNC's Caleb Wilson.

There really is no "wrong answer". They'll get the benefit of a choice still (likely Boozer vs. Wilson, but Peterson vs. Wilson could happen) and they do not have the same "bust or star" pressure that the Wizards or Jazz face. Take the best guy left. Simple.

This is what all that tanking was for. A chance at a generational talent to help rekindle the flame of competitive Memphis Grizzlies basketball.

But is there a price that can be met for the #3 overall pick in a trade? Teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder have been said to covet the likes of Boozer and Wilson. If that's the case, is there any possible way the Grizzlies would consider moving off of the 3rd overall pick?

It is unlikely. And it would take a LOT. But it's perhaps possible. And as a point of emphasis - this is not to say any of these teams would actually do these trades. This is what the Grizzlies should value in any transaction in which #3 goes away.

Lets start with the Thunder.

OKC send Lu Dort and FIVE firsts to Memphis for Santi Aldama and #3

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots for three as Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In this situation, the Thunder immediately pick up Lu Dort's team option and send it to Memphis for Santi Aldama, who is a valuable scorer off the bench for the Grizzlies but in this scenario becomes expendable as Memphis take a big at #12 overall (one of the picks acquired via OKC). The five firsts the Grizzlies acquire are #12 and #17 in the 2026 draft, plus a 2027 1st (protected via San Antonio) and two unprotected OKC 1sts in 2027 and 2029.

This deal would further clean Memphis' books, and allow for them to utilize their drafting expertise in the middle of this draft. What MIGHT (emphasis on might) be cooler than Cameron Boozer? Theoretically Yaxel Lendeborg, Cameron Carr, and Karim Lopez. Or Moriz Johnson Jr., Ebuka Okorie, and Hannes Steinbach.

It'd be a bet on Cedric Coward and Zach Edey being closer to "star" quality than perhaps they are ready to be. And a bet on the depth of this first round. Dort isn't the reason Memphis does the deal. The Grizzlies do it because while the Thunder and Spurs rule the Western Conference now, this weakens what makes OKC special long-term - their draft pick stash.

OKC MAYBE does this because of their loss to San Antonio. Aldama is an upgrade rotationally over Dort, and selecting Boozer (or Peterson) solidifies a star-caliber here and now. But it is quite the price to pay, especially that 2031 unprotected 1st that could be...well, anything given the way the new NBA Lottery system will be reviewed in a few years.

But again...FIVE firsts (and Dort's expiring) for Aldama and #3? That is what Memphis should want.

Want to use #3 overall to move on from Ja Morant? Not how such an asset should be used, but OK...

Minneota gets Morant and #3 overall...but it ain't cheap.

Jan 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In this scenario, Memphis ships out Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, and Cam Spencer alongside #3 overall. The Timberwolves send the Grizzlies Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, #28 in the 2026 NBA Draft, plus two future unprotected firsts (2028 and 2033) as well as Memphis' own 2030 2nd rounder back.

Where to start?

For the Grizzlies, it is again. a bet on Coward and Edey, just in a different way. Three key rotational pieces come back in this deal on relatively friendly deals - at least, more friendly than the Morant contract. The money is split across McDaniels, the star of this deal whose defensive versatility and three point marksmanship makes Memphis better immediately.

Then, Naz Reid as your super 6th man big and Donte DiVencenzo as a rotational combo guard improve the team's depth overall as well. #28 in this draft can be valuable - Sergio de Larrea and Isaiah Evans could perhaps make sense there - and again, two future 1sts that are unprotected are highly sought after.

For the Timberwolves? Phew...what a bet. First, they're likely going Darryn Peterson in such a scenario, since Cameron Boozer would lead to an interesting Julius Randle/Rudy Gobert log jam. Minnesota would've surely rather have sent one of those two players out in this trade, but remember - this is about what the GRIZZLIES would want in these deals.

If it worked out for the Timberwolves, though? Ja Morant, Darryn Peterson, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert. That has the potential to be the most exciting (and most possibly infuriating) starting five in the entire NBA. And Aldama and Spencer still provide some of what Minnesota had lost.

Quickfire options

Jan 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) attempts to shoot the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Memphis trades Santi Aldama, Taylor Hendricks, and #3 overall to the Spurs for Dylan Harper, Luke Kornet, and the #20 overall pick. Harper gets a star-caliber opportunity in Memphis, the Grizzlies bring in a capable back up for Zach Edey on a more manageable deal. San Antonio adds Cameron Boozer next to Victor Wembanyama. Dear goodness what has we done?

Grizzlies trade Aldama, #3 overall, a future 2027 1st from the Jazz and a future 2029 first from Orlando to the Mavericks for Cooper Flagg. Would Dallas do this? Probably not. But it is widely accepted that if Flagg were in this draft, even with all the hub bub at the top, that Flagg would go #1. So Memphis brings in the "best case scenario".

Memphis sends #3 overall, three future unprotected 1sts from Memphis (27/29/31), and Ja Morant to the Los Angeles Lakers for Luka Doncic. The Lakers don't take this seriously. But that is how seriously the #3 pick should be taken by the Grizzlies.

Memphis has the opportunity to continue to organically build this roster. For the Grizzlies to move on from such a situation, it would take an awful lot.

And it's unlikely that any NBA franchise is willing to pay the price Memphis should be asking.