Cameron Boozer's Chances of Being Drafted to Utah Jazz on the Rise

Since the Utah Jazz were able to secure the second-overall pick in this year's draft, three names have been largely in the mix for their selection: BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, and to a bit of a lesser extent, Duke's Cameron Boozer.

However, it seems like the closer we get to the draft taking place later next week, Boozer is gaining more and more ground towards being in serious consideration for the Jazz at pick two, no matter who the Washington Wizards select ahead of them.

Cameron Boozer is "Firmly In the Mix" for Utah Jazz at No. 2

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Tony Jones, the Jazz are "genuinely torn" on who to take between the projected top three selections on the board.

"The Utah Jazz are 'genuinely torn' between selecting AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer or Darryn Peterson one week away from the NBA Draft, league sources told The Athletic," Jones wrote. "That Boozer is firmly in the mix at No. 2 is a testament to how much the Jazz like him, being that he isn’t a clean positional fit.... They may take him and worry about fit after."

Hearing that Dybantsa and Peterson are well within the discussion for the Jazz is no surprise whatsoever. Those two have widely been projected as the top two selections off the board since the lottery unfolded, albeit without a truly cemented order.

But Boozer reportedly being right on par with them does tend to significantly shake up how the Jazz may decide to attack the board once draft day arrives. Rather than simply chosing between who Washington doesn't take, maybe it's a three-man race.

Boozer's Positional Fit Might Not Matter for Utah

Boozer's fit in Utah isn't exactly as seamless as what either of Dybantsa or Peterson could offer.

Each of those two would be strong fits on the wing for the Jazz as an elite offensive weapon for the future, and have the potential to impact the game on both ends with their defensive upside. Boozer doesn't have quite the same edge.

Even when factoring in that positional fit that works well in the favor of both Dybantsa and Peterson's chances to land with Utah, though, Boozer might simply be viewed as the best player on the board in the Jazz's eyes.

If that's the case, opting to go with Boozer by the approach of taking the "best player available" is one that's pretty fail-safe in any draft, no matter if Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. are going to take minutes in the frontcourt ahead of them.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts Siena Saints in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Yet, the reality is that Jazz still might not have a defined feeling on who they think the top two players on the board might be. All three have unique and appealing traits that make them well worthy of being in play at pick two.

Dybantsa offers great positional size, athleticism, and scoring from inside the arc. Peterson could have the best offensive upside and two-way potential, and Boozer has the proven production, NBA pedigree, and winning track record that warrants some appeal his way as well.

Trying to decide how to order these three has many splitting hairs, which might remain true for those in the Jazz's front office, despite being a week away from having to turn in their draft card.

The decision could be seen as one that the Jazz can't lose. All three players have All-Star, perhaps All-NBA futures ahead of them, and no matter who Utah lands on, they'll be an awesome cornerstone to have on the roster for years to come.

Still, those in the building are going to be eager to dig and find out who the best option of these three tantalizing options will be. It's a good problem for the Jazz to have, but one that will have fans on the edge of their seats leading up to when they're on the clock.

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