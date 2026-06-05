What the Grizzlies should do at No. 3 if Cameron Boozer prefers to go elsewhere

Amid speculation that other teams are interested in trading into the top four for Duke F Cameron Boozer, there is discussion as to whether Boozer wants to go to Memphis in this year's NBA Draft.

There have been a lot of rumors and reports about OKC desiring Cam Boozer, but would Zach Kleiman take the phone call?



And does any of this mean Cam Boozer is letting it be known he doesn't want to be in Memphis?@SainAsylum and @Kenny_BCM discuss.



Full clip link:… pic.twitter.com/mFz2N7nesf — Bluff City Media Grizzlies (@bcmGrizzlies) June 3, 2026

Multiple teams have contacted the Memphis Grizzlies about trading for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, per @BrettSiegelNBA



“There have been some teams attempting to find out what it would take to move into the top four of this year's draft, with at least two teams… pic.twitter.com/Pi3GvvlUO2 — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) June 1, 2026

Memphis holds the No. 3 overall pick and is widely expected to draft the 2025-26 college basketball national player of the year with the selection. Kansas G Darryn Peterson and North Carolina F Caleb Wilson are the other two names heavily mentioned at three.

If Boozer prefers to go elsewhere, the best-case scenario for Memphis is that another team drafts him at No. 1 or 2. Whether it is the Washington Wizards at No. 1 overall, the Utah Jazz at No. 2, or a team trading up, Boozer going ahead of No. 3 would allow Peterson or AJ Dybantsa to fall to Memphis. There have been multiple reports saying that some front offices have Boozer as the class' top prospect.

The analytics people in every NBA front office have Cameron Boozer as the No. 1 player in the draft, and he’s expected to receive serious consideration for the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, per @DraftExpress



“I think he’s going to be a 20-and-10 guy from day one, and I think he’s even… pic.twitter.com/tim9taM4hj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 30, 2026

Even if Boozer is the Grizzlies' top prospect on their board, it is almost unanimously agreed on that getting any of the consensus top four of Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer, or Wilson at No. 3 is a franchise-changing outcome.

In a world where the Grizzlies know that Boozer will not make it to three, they should not panic and try to move up for him. The gap between him and the other elite prospects is not wide enough to justify giving up significant capital to get him.

The other scenario is that Boozer is available at No. 3, but his camp has made it known he prefers not to play in Memphis. If this is the case, the Grizzlies have a real decision on their hands, and it comes down to how much they actually like Boozer.

Most likely, if Boozer is there at No. 3, it means Dybantsa and Peterson went at No. 1 and No. 2. This would leave the Grizzlies' decision down to Boozer and Wilson. As much talk as there is about the top four prospects being close enough that it almost does not matter which player a team gets, in this hypothetical, Boozer's rank on Memphis' board is everything.

If he is the Grizzlies' top prospect and the team holds him a level above Wilson, the risk of drafting a disgruntled player is worth it. If he is ranked second or third, or if Memphis thinks Wilson is right there with him, drafting Wilson is the way to go.

This is all speculation, of course, and either way, Memphis will come out of the draft in a great spot. If Boozer goes ahead of No. 3, the Grizzlies likely get one of Dybantsa or Peterson. If there is a reason for Memphis not to take him at No. 3, even if he is available, Wilson is arguably just as good a prospect.