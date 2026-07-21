The Memphis Grizzlies have wrapped up their 2026 NBA Summer League experience. They finished in 5th place in the tournament in Las Vegas with a record of 4 wins and 2 losses. This tournament, especially for a rebuilding team, isn’t about wins and losses but about the experience itself for the new talent that will look to carry the franchise forward in the post Ja Morant era. Here are the best players for the Memphis summer league team ranked.

The Best Player

Mar 27, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) dribbles during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1) Cedric Coward | Guard | 2nd Year

Offensive Snapshot:

HT: 6’5 | WT: 215 | PPG: 19.0 | REB: 7.0 | AST: 4.0 | FG: 50% | 3PT: 36.4% | FT: 66.7%

Coward is such a steady veteran type player even though it is just his second year in the league. He knows how to get to his spots to score. He plays well off the ball but needs to get better on ball. His ball handling is like last season and still his biggest area to improve. He has a great feel for the game. The ball moves and he moves to the right space most of the time.

Defensive Snapshot:

BLK: 1.0 | STL: 2.0

He is a top-flight defender on and off ball. He picked up right where he left off last year. He is an outstanding rebounder for a wing player. He was second on the summer league team in rebounding. He and his fellow back court mates picked up 94 feet all summer league long.

2-5

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2) Cameron Boozer | Big | Rookie

Offensive Snapshot:

HT: 6’10 | WT: 250 | PPG: 18.5 | REB: 8.0 | AST: 3.7 | FG: 45.2% | 3PT: 33.3% | FT: 77.3%

Boozer was electric as a rookie. He looked mature beyond his years. He was much more fluid off the bounce than his college film would indicate. He was able to score in a variety of ways starting further from the basket. His struggles are more based on low post play. He has a lack of vertical athleticism but makes up for it with his basketball IQ. His best attribute is his ability to instantly process information. He knows where his teammates are always on the floor. He was second on the team in scoring, first in rebounding and third in assists. He will be an NBA All-Star in my opinion within his first three seasons.

Defensive Snapshot:

BLK: .3 | STL: 1.8

Boozer offers almost no rim protection. He is going to be a team defender. Use his verticality to his advantage. He gets a lot of steals because he is always in the right place. The one still he got on ball is perhaps the most famous when he picked the pocket of fellow rookie Caleb Wilson from the Chicago Bills when he picked him up 94 feet from the basket.

Mar 27, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dribbles against Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3) Javon Small | Guard | 2nd Year

Offensive Snapshot:

HT: 6’1 | WT: 190 | PPG: 13.3 | REB: 3.8 | AST: 5.8 | FG: 41.4% | 3PT: 36.4% | FT: 92.3%

Javon is looking to cement himself as a big-time backup point guard that contributes to winning. He struggles finishing in the lane, but the jump shot is taking a major leap in consistency. He is running the show at a high level with a near 5 to 1 assist to turnover ratio in summer league. He also rebounds the ball above his size.

Defensive Snapshot:

BLK: .5 | STL: 1.2

Javon is a pit bull on ball defender that fights tooth and nail 94 feet every game. He is undersized but what he lacks in height he makes up for with his basketball IQ and heart.

Dec 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Oliver-Maxence Prosper (18) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4) Oliver-Maxence Prosper | Wing | 3rd Year

Offensive Snapshot:

HT: 6’7 | WT: 230 | PPG: 14.4 | REB: 4.2 | AST: 1.2 | FG: 43.5% | 3PT: 28.6% | FT: 57.1%

Prosper seems to have put the injuries behind him. He was able to score the ball as you would expect from someone going into year three. I expected to see more from him in all other area’s of his game. The rebounding, efficiency and facilitation all seemed to be lacking for someone of his size and athletic ability. His finishing in the lane needs to be better. His shooting from deep and at the charity stripe all need to be better.

Defensive Snapshot:

BLK: .2 | STL: .4

He leaves a lot to be desired on the defensive end of the floor. He has the height, weight and speed to be a real force. He offers limited shot blocking, off ball steals and on ball pressure.

Apr 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jahmai Mashack (21) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5) Jahmai Mashack | Wing | 2nd Year

Offensive Snapshot:

HT: 6’4 | WT: 203 | PPG: 6.7 | REB: 3.3 | AST: 2.0 | FG: 35.7% | 3PT: 42.9% | FT: 77.8%

Mashack is just a winning player. He makes timely plays and shoots the lights out especially the corner three. He is an undersized wing that struggles scoring in the paint. He is best suited to play a role alongside a good creator and facilitator.

Defensive Snapshot:

BLK: .3 | STL: 1.5

He is an opportunistic defender. Mashack excels at getting into the passing lanes and making hustle plays. He has the potential to become a bench contributor.

Honorable mentions

6) Brendan Hausen- Shooting specialist

7) Taylor Hendricks- Not good enough

8) Karim Lopez- lots of DNP’s

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