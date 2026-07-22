Ranking the top 3 threats to Cameron Boozer for Rookie of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer is arguably the favorite for the 2026-27 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

The race for this season's ROTY is set to be a tight one, as it also features Washington Wizards No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, Utah Jazz No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson and Chicago Bulls No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson.

All four players selected in the top four picks of the draft are considered to be some of the best prospects of all time. The hype surrounding them and the talent level they have already shown in summer league sets up a potential all-time rookie of the year race. Here are the top three threats to Boozer in the battle for ROTY.

3. Chicago Bulls F Caleb Wilson

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson shot the ball much better than expected in summer league. The 6-10 forward shot 41.9 percent from three on a heavy 7.8 attempts per game in his four contests. The outside shot was the main concern with Wilson as a prospect after shooting just 26 percent from long range in his freshman season at North Carolina.

No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson led the charge for the Bulls at NBA Summer League!



🔥 23.5 PPG

🔥 7.3 RPG

🔥 1.3 SPG

🔥 2.5 BPG

🔥 41.9 3P%

🔥 50.0 FG%



The Windy City has a front row seat for @CalebWilson2025's first year in the Association! pic.twitter.com/bZ3o9qF8Ff — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2026

If Wilson continues to shoot it at the level he did in Vegas, there is no telling what his ceiling is and what his impact could be right away. However, I am not buying in on Wilson being a 40+ percent three-point shooter as a rookie due to a small sample size and the low-stakes environment of summer league.

A bulk of Wilson's early impact will be on the defensive end, and while he will likely be terrific as a rookie, the two players ahead of him on this list have much more offensive talent right now that favors them in an award race.

2. Washington Wizards F AJ Dybantsa

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards first round draft pick and number one overall pick AJ Dybantsa poses for a photo with his jersey during a press conference at InterContinental Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall pick, falls into a unique spot where he is not immediately the best player on his team. Peterson is also not 1A yet for Utah, but what hurts Dybantsa in a ROTY race is that his running mate is Trae Young.

Young will be essential in helping Dybantsa play off the ball and settle into the NBA by taking on-ball pressure off Dybantsa. However, Young could also easily be Washington's leading scorer, taking away opportunities for Dybantsa to win ROTY.

All of this is said in the context of the award. Dybantsa should be a good player right away and will get plenty of scoring opportunities alongside Young. He has just as good a chance as the other three top-four picks to end up as the best player in the class.

The #1 overall pick gave Wizards fans a glimpse of the future at NBA Summer League ✨



🧙‍♂️ 25.0 PPG

🧙‍♂️ 7.0 RPG

🧙‍♂️ 2.5 SPG

🧙‍♂️ 1.5 BPG



Next up for @AJ_Dybantsa... his rookie campaign! pic.twitter.com/GjdawnUXRI — NBA (@NBA) July 20, 2026

It is also important to note that when talking Boozer, Dybantsa and Peterson for ROTY, the gaps are extremely small.

1. Utah Jazz G Darryn Peterson

Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in summer league. | Chris Gardner/Getty Images

It might sound hypocritical to put Peterson over Dybantsa after knocking Dybantsa for playing with a ball-dominant point guard. Peterson will share the backcourt with Keyonte George while also playing alongside former All-Stars Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen.

That is three players who could easily score more points per game than Peterson. However, I have Peterson at No. 1 mainly because of how good I think he is. His summer league performance took a major dip in Vegas following a stellar performance in Salt Lake City.

The #2 overall pick Darryn Peterson SHOWED OUT in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut!



🎶 28 PTS (game-high)

🎶 5 REB

🎶 2 BLK

🎶 4 3PM@utahjazz win in overtime over the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/unIAEC5aDy — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

Yes, Peterson probably falls lower on the totem pole in Utah than Dybantsa will in Washington as a rookie, but I am willing to bet on Peterson's talent and his chances of being the guy in Utah by the end of the season when it comes to ROTY rankings.