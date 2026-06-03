Who Will Be the Next Grizzlies All-Star?

The Grizzlies, albeit in transition have quite the strong young core and potential future thanks to having two first round picks in this years stacked draft class. Much of that can be attributed to Zach Kleiman and companies ability to not only identify talent, but developing it.

Our contributor Joe Mullinax laid out the dream scenario for Memphis come draft night, and with the talent the Grizzlies could be selecting third overall, combined with their guys who have made the all-rookie teams (Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, & Jaylen Wells), it begs the question who will be the Grizzlies next All-Star?

The Grizzlies last All-Star was in the 24-25 season, and that was Jaren Jackson Jr. who was selected twice as a member of the Grizzlies, alongside him was Ja Morant.

Exactly 3 years ago, Jaren Jackson Jr. became the second Grizzly to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year (per @Grizzstory)



The only other Grizzlies player to win the award was Marc Gasol in 2013 pic.twitter.com/VmkwFxXPhO — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) April 17, 2026

But on the current roster, there is no clear cut favorite to be the next All-Star, and I would highly consider putting whoever they select third overall as the option. All four top prospects are potential franchise altering talents and can surely be All-Stars within their first few years in the league.

But I am going with a current member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Zach Edey. In just his 11 games last year, Edey was averaging 13/11 while shooting 63% from the floor and averaging 1.9 blocks. Zach Edey is a game changer for the Grizzlies and would get the benefit of being on team World in the All-Star game, putting him up against the likes of Alperen Sengun, Victor Wemanyama, and Nikola Jokic to make the team, but Edey's potential is there.

With Wembanyama primed to dominate the Western Conference over the next few seasons, Zach Edey may become the most important player on the Grizzlies



Edey is one of the only players that can match Wemby's size, holding him to 19.7 PPG on 39.7% FG over their 3 matchups #GrindCity pic.twitter.com/mw81BFawQI — SleeperGrizzlies (@SleeperMemphis) June 1, 2026

Pair sustained success with a better Grizzlies team, and he will be the first one to break through and make the All-Star team.

Now for the takes from our other members here OnSI.

Ethan J. Skolnick

"If you're only accounting for the current roster, there are only two options. One is Zach Edey, but the impediment is his health, which has already been a hindrance, and feet/ankle issues for a big big man are a concern going forward, as they've been for others of his height. The other choice is Cedric Coward, who has the two-way talent to continue to build on a strong rookie season. But neither is likely to have the spectacular statistics that attract attention for a team that is expected to be middling at best for a bit as it rebuilds. So the answer is Cameron Boozer, should he be the selection at No. 3, as is widely expected. If the Grizzlies grow as he does, he might be in position to make the team by his third season -- and that, without the addition of a premium free agent, seems the most reasonable possibility."

Amir Motameni

"Daryn Peterson! If the Grizzlies get lucky and Peterson falls to number 3, then he will be their franchise cornerstone player to build around. Peterson has all the tools to become a potential NBA All-Star. He is one of the most dynamic guards in the entire draft, he has size, scoring ability, playmaking, and confidence. His upside is very high, and he develops the way he is projected to, Memphis could have another All-Star guard in its near future."