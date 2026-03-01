Grizzlies’ Zach Edey to Undergo Second Ankle Surgery, Putting Season Return in Doubt

The Grizzlies announced on Sunday that Zach Edey will undergo surgery for ongoing discomfort and talar bone stress in his left ankle.

This will be Edey’s second surgery on the area in the past year as he already underwent surgery in June to “address laxity in and re-stabilize the lateral ankle joint.” Edey’s doctors say his lateral ligaments remain stable, but the deltoid (medial) ligaments are what’s causing the discomfort and stress in his left ankle now. The next surgery is meant to promote bone healing further.

Edey is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but a return timeline is still unknown. Memphis notes in the press release that a return date will be provided after the surgery.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates for Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke: pic.twitter.com/XRTRwMBBNQ — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 1, 2026

The 2024 first-round pick hasn’t played since Dec. 7 because of his left ankle injury. With this upcoming surgery happening with just a little over a month of the regular season left, it’s unlikely that he will make a return before the end of the 2025–26 season. The Grizzlies currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 22–36 record, meaning they would miss out on the playoffs if the season ended today.

Hopefully Edey will be healthy to return to the court in the fall when the 2026–27 season ramps up.

The center played in just 11 games this season, averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest.

