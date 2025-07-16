Analyst Uses One Word To Describe the Atlanta Hawks Offseason
There has arguably not been a team that has improved more in this NBA offseason than the Atlanta Hawks.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. In return, the Hawks acquired an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable between New Orleans and Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection
That is a pretty good offseason isn't it?
What would be the best word to describe the Hawks offseason? Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes gave it a shot:
Atlanta Hawks: Giddy
"Maybe this isn't the absolute best word to describe the Atlanta Hawks' entire offseason, but it definitely captures how they must have felt when the New Orleans Pelicans gifted them a 2026 first-rounder with high-lottery upside.
The deal Atlanta swung on draft night, sending No. 13 to the New Orleans Pelicans for No. 23 and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee), was the most lopsided of the offseason. Combined with several acquisitions that could put the Hawks in the mix for a top-four spot in a wide-open East, Trae Young and Co. should be feeling pretty good about themselves.
Newcomers Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard will combine with 2024-25 starters Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu to give Atlanta a fantastic eight-man rotation. This group has elite shot creation, rangy defense, premium shooting and no shortage of versatility.
The Hawks might be chuckling their way to 50-plus wins with this remade rotation."
Atlanta still has two more roster spots open after their recent signing of last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract. They could use another center, ball handler, and small forward, but it is hard to imagine they could have had a better offseason. Given how weak the Eastern Conference is projected to be next season, it is very possible that the Hawks could be a top-four team or higher. The offseason is not done yet for the Hawks, and let's see how they choose to round out the roster, but they are off to as good of a start as anyone this offseason and look to be a dangerous team. If they can stay healthy, which might be their biggest question mark, this team should be firmly in the mix for a top four seed in the East and perhaps more.