Atlanta Hawks and Kaiser Permanente Lead Health Summit Focused on Men of Color
Earlier today, the Atlanta Hawks and Kaiser Permanente teamed up to host their ‘Real Talk, Real Strength: Men of Color Health Summit,’ a transformative wellness event designed to provide men of color with a supportive space to connect, recharge, and engage in honest conversations about their mental and physical health. The summit took place at the award-winning State Farm Arena and welcomed nearly 100 attendees for a day focused on reflection, empowerment and education around men’s health. Designed to address mental, physical, and overall well-being in men, the event brought together expert voices to engage participants in meaningful conversations and offer practical solutions for living healthier, more balanced lives.
“We are proud to host this impactful summit in partnership with Kaiser Permanente as part of our ongoing commitment to elevating essential conversations around health and wellness within communities of color,” said Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee. “This summit represents a powerful step toward dismantling stigma, building trust, and equipping men of color with the knowledge, tools, and support they need to take full ownership of their mental, physical, and emotional well-being. We remain dedicated to creating inclusive spaces where education, dialogue, and community connection drive real, lasting impact.”
The event kicked off with an inspiring keynote address from Ryan Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot, setting the tone for a day centered on empowerment and wellness. Throughout the event, participants heard from a diverse group of speakers during two panel discussions focused on mental and physical health. Featured speakers included former Atlanta Hawks center Kevin Willis, Dr. Marcus Griffith and Dr. Aaron Cooper of Kaiser Permanente, Kyle Walcott, Director of Advancement at Coca Cola Scholars Foundation, Alvin A.B. Bailey, Founder of Hills 4 ATL, Phillip J. Koo, Chief Medical Officer of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, Chef and Restauranteur of Atlanta and Continent Brooklyn, Scotley Innis and Official DJ of Atlanta United, DJ EU. The event also included small group breakout sessions where attendees were encouraged to share personal experiences and discuss strategies for prioritizing health and well-being in their everyday lives.
In addition to the panel discussions, attendees participated in a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hawks’ locker room, received the opportunity to shoot on the court, and explored a vendor fair featuring local businesses. Guests also received wellness giveaways, including relaxing body care kits, tumblers, sample pouches of Bevel products and tote bags.
“This event reflects our deep commitment to supporting the overall wellness of our communities,” said Corwin N. Harper, regional president of Kaiser Permanente in Georgia. “Through our partnership with the Hawks, we’re able to meet people where they are – delivering authentic, culturally relevant programming that not only resonates but also empowers individuals to take meaningful steps toward better health.”
Since the launch of their partnership in 2024, the Atlanta Hawks and Kaiser Permanente have partnered on a range of impactful initiatives aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental health, and healthy eating across the Atlanta community. Through wellness events, food distribution efforts, and community programming, the partnership has created meaningful opportunities for individuals and families to improve their overall well-being. Together, the Hawks and Kaiser Permanente remain deeply committed to inspiring healthier lifestyles, addressing health disparities, and advancing community wellness throughout the region.