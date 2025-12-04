Injury Report For Tomorrow's Matchup Between The Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks have had one of the more challenging schedules from a logistics standpoint, playing the most road games in the NBA while fighting injuries to star point guard Trae Young and center Kristaps Porzingis. Atlanta is 13-10 and hoping to avoid a third straight loss tomorrow night when they host the Denver Nuggets and three-tie MVP Nikola Jokic.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, both teams have released their injury reports for the game.

For the Hawks, Jalen Johnson (right calf tightness) and Kristaps Porzingis (return to competition reconditioning) are both questionable. Johnson missed last night's game vs the Clippers.

Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther are all out.

Big Challenge for the Hawks

Dec 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers center Tony Bradley (13) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the NBA and are going to present a huge challenge for the Hawks, despite missing two of their starting players. Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon are still out for this team, but the bottom line is that Denver still has the best player in the world and point guard Jamal Murray is coming off perhaps his best game of the season, scoring 52 points against the Indiana Pacers.

The Hawks, meanwhile were without Young, Porzingis, and Jalen Johnson on Wednesday night vs the Clippers, leading to expected offensive challenges. Atlanta posted their worst offensive rating of the season and struggled to create open looks in the halfcourt.

Our own Khalil McCuller recapped the game perfectly with his takeaways:

"To start this game, the Hawks looked out of sync offensively as they couldn't get shots to fall and turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter. This would continue into the second quarter, as the Hawks would fall behind by 14 points after giving up a 15-3 run and shot 38% from the field in the first half. This would continue as the Hawks finished the game shooting 40% from the field and 33% from three-point range, turning the ball over 16 times, and being held under 100 points as a team.

While the Hawks played as a team that looked lethargic, to say the least, the biggest eye-opener for me and others was the amount of time Porzingis is missing and how much wasted potential this team has right now. Coming into the season, this Hawks team was considered a hit-or-miss squad with dark-horse potential for a deep postseason run. Even though that's still possible, the Hawks' roster has been a disappointment at times because of injuries. As of tonight, Young and Porzingis have missed half the season and have been brought up in trade talks recently, which is not a good sign for a team with such high expectations to start the season. It is still early, and hopefully, it is not too long for the Hawks to have their full squad together to make a run."

Hawks vs Nuggets tips off at 7:30 tomorrow night at State Farm Arena.

More Atlanta Hawks News: