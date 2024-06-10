2024 NBA Draft: Atlanta Named "Best Fit" For Two Of The Drafts Top Prospects
The 2024 NBA Draft is getting closer.
There are 16 days until the Atlanta Hawks have to make a selection, but who that choice is going to be still seems to be very much up in the air. The Hawks were not expected to win the draft lottery (only had a 3% chance to win it) and have a chance at taking any of the prospects near the top of the draft. This draft might not have a superstar level talent at the top, but there are plenty of good fits for the Hawks to consider adding to their core.
The three names mentioned at the top most frequently have been French prospects Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher, as well as UConn center Donovan Clingan. Most mock drafts right after the lottery had the Hawks taking Sarr, but there was a lot of momentum for Risacher after that and he has been the choice for ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman in their most recent mock drafts.
Bleacher Report NBA Analyst Zach Buckley said that the Hawks would be the best fit for both Sarr and Risacher:
"While Sarr could find a bigger opportunity elsewhere—the Hawks still have Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu in their power rotation—this would be the best spot for gradually growing his offensive game. Sarr has flashed some ball skills both with his handling and passing, but he'll basically be a play-finisher early on and would benefit from having plays set up for him by Trae Young and/or Dejounte Murray.
Long-term, Atlanta should have an opening for a franchise talent in the frontcourt, as Capela feels perpetually linked to the trade market, and Okongwu has yet to secure a starting spot. If Sarr maxes out as a do-it-all defender who can finish, create and shoot, he could be their building-block big man."
Here is what he had to say about the potential of Risacher on the Hawks:
"If Risacher really is cemented in a two-player tier at the top of this draft, then the only possibilities here are the Hawks and the Wizards. And while the District might have some take-the-keys-to-the-castle appeal, Atlanta would offer the chance to fill a significant role without asking him to provide more than he's capable of giving.
If there's a knock on Risacher, it might be the lack of a skyscraping ceiling, but his appeal as a 6'9" three-and-D wing is essentially universal in the modern NBA. A big wing who spaces the floor and silences opposing scorers would be a dream get for the Hawks, who'd help ease some of the concerns with Risacher's creation ability since he'd have at least one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray finding him shots."
I still think that Sarr is the best fit long-term for the Hawks with the No. 1 pick. I think his shooting and offense as a whole are going to be question marks when he comes into the league, but playing with an elite point guard like Trae Young should help make things easier for Sarr. Risacher fits as a three-and-D type of wing, but there are questions about his overall ceiling. I can see why the Hawks might take Risacher, but I would not take him with the No. 1 pick.
It should be noted that Buckley did not mention the Hawks as the best fit for Clingan. He wrote that he thought Charlotte would be the best fit for Clingan, while Houston would be the worst fit for him.
There is still plenty of time for the Hawks to decide what they want to do, but time is starting to run out. It seems like it will be either Sarr, Risacher, or Clingan, but we might not know until Adam Silver steps up to the podium.