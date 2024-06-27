2024 NBA Draft: Live Pick Tracker, Updates, Trades, and Reaction From Day Two
For the first time ever, there is going to be a day two of the NBA Draft. The first round of the draft wrapped up last night and now the second round is going to begin at 4:00 p.m. today. There is going to be plenty of intrigue for today's second round because there are still some talented players on the board. Kansas wing Johnny Furphy and Duke center Kyle Filipowski are arguably the two best players on the board and most thought they would be picked in the first round, but they were not. Of course the top storyline that is going to be discussed today is where Bronny James lands and if it is somewhere other than the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 55 pick. The Suns and the Mavericks have been mentioned before as potential destinations for him, but the Lakers have always been thought of as his destination with the 55th pick.
The Hawks did not have a pick coming into today, but they were able to land the No. 44 pick from the Houston Rockets in exchange for AJ Griffin. It will be interesting to see who the Hawks target.
Just a few hours prior to the second round starting, there was a trade between Minnesota and Detroit. The Timberwolves traded the No. 37 pick and Wendell Moore Jr to Detroit for the No. 53 pick. Shortly after that, Oklahoma City traded Lindy Waters for the No. 52 pick in the second round.
The second round of the NBA Draft is slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. so be sure to be locked in right here for all of the latest picks and trades.
31. Toronto- Jonathan Mogbo, 6'6, F, San Francisco
32. Utah- Kyle Filipowski, 6'11 C, Duke
33. Milwaukee-
34. Portland-
35. San Antonio-
36. Indiana-
37. Detroit (via Minnesota)-
38. New York-
39. Memphis-
40. Portland-
41. Philadelphia
42. Charlotte-
43. Miami-
44. Atlanta (Via Houston)-
45. Sacramento-
46. Los Angeles Clippers-
47. Orlando-
48. San Antonio-
49. Indiana-
50. Indiana-
51. Washington-
52. Oklahoma City (Via Golden State)-
53. Minnesota (Via Detroit)-
54. Boston-
55. Los Angeles Lakers-
56. Denver-
57. Memphis-
58. Dallas-