2024 NBA Draft Rumors: ESPN's Jonathan Givony Says "All Signs Point to Risacher in Atlanta" In Latest Mock Draft
As the 2024 NBA Draft gets closer, the signs continue to point towards the Atlanta Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 overall pick. In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, they echo that:
"With hours left until Round 1 of tonight's draft, all signs point to Risacher in Atlanta, with rival teams selecting behind the Hawks saying their intel indicates he'll be the choice. The Hawks continue to signal that they have not yet determined their draft-night direction, but other teams are preparing as if Risacher will come off the board at No. 1.
The Hawks have big decisions to make with players already on their roster, especially Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, who seem destined to part ways with the team in the not-too-distant future. The New Orleans Pelicans loom as a potential destination for one of them, with Brandon Ingram the most attractive and attainable target on the Pelicans' roster. Jalen Johnson appears to be the only player the Hawks will not consider moving.
Risacher, as he has for much of the pre-draft cycle, continues to hold firm as the choice at No. 1 after a positive workout with Atlanta. The feedback from those who have seen him in the United States is that he is a better passer and does a better job of initiating contact and playing through physicality than is expected with his lean frame.
Earlier today on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said something similar:
"As of last night, I don't think the Atlanta Hawks knew who they were going to take. I think that they are leaning towards Zaccharie Risacher, who is a safe pick at No.1. He is 6'9, he can handle the ball a little bit, I actually think he is a really good passer, I got to see him play in person, but he almost did not average any assists in the French League this year so maybe I am wrong. He is not a guy that is going to come in and change the direction of a franchise, but he can come in and be a good third or fourth starter on a really good team someday and in this draft, that is pretty good."
Most mock drafts have Risacher going with the No. 1 pick. There is always a chance the Hawks either take UConn center Donovan Clingan or trade the pick, but right now it appears that Risacher is on track to be an Atlanta Hawk at the end of the night. Keep in mind that this could be a smoke screen though, so let's wait and see what actually transpires tonight.
In the final mock draft by Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman, Risacher is the pick.
Team: JL Bourg-en-Bresse
Position: SG/SF
Size: 6'8", 204 lbs
Age: 19
Nationality: French
Pro Comparison: Harrison Barnes
"The Atlanta Hawks have worked out Donovan Clingan and Matas Buzelis. And despite failing to get Alex Sarr in the building, sources tell Bleacher Report that Sarr is higher on Atlanta's board than both.
Still, Zaccharie Risacher remains the projected pick at No. 1 if the Hawks stick.
While scouts continue to debate the height of his ceiling, there is a perceived level of certainty tied to his positional size, shooting, and defensive tools/quickness. That could sway the Hawks to lean Risacher's way without a sure-thing star at the top. Injury problems with Saddiq Bey and AJ Griffin could also help the case for Risacher to Atlanta."
The 2024 NBA Draft begins tonight at 8:00 p.m. and it will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.