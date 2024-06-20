2024 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Draft From The Athletic Has The Hawks Selecting UConn Center Donovan Clingan
Momentum has been building for UConn center Donovan Clingan to go with the No. 1 pick to the Atlanta Hawks, but he had yet to be actually sent to them in any prominent mock draft. ESPN and Bleacher Report still has the Hawks selecting Zaccharie Risacher as the No. 1 pick in their latest mock, but that changed today. Sam Vecenie at The Athletic released his new mock draft today and he has the Hawks selecting Clingan with the No. 1 pick, giving the UConn center even more momentum to land in Atlanta.
"The conversation around the Hawks has been fascinating to track. Despite Hawks’ general manager Landry Fields saying the team is comfortable selecting at No. 1, league sources continue to get the impression Atlanta is open to offers for the right deal.
One reason: Clingan is the name I have heard linked with the Hawks most often over this past week. He wouldn’t be the sexiest pick, but would fill a few objectives for Atlanta. Firstly, the organization has not yet shown any indication of rebuilding, so it might prefer to select a player who can fit with its roster sooner rather than later. Secondly, coach Quin Snyder had success in Utah building around an elite big man screener and rim protector in Rudy Gobert. Clingan, who impressed in a recent workout for Atlanta, would provide the Hawks a potentially dominant interior presence and high-character big locked up for the near term.
Clingan had a monster close to the season, helping lead Connecticut to a second straight national title while averaging 13.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over his last 18 games, including 16 points, 9.4 rebounds and three blocks in his last seven. After returning from early-season ankle and foot injuries and getting back up to speed, he was one of the most dominant players in college basketball and was arguably the most imposing defender in the country through his sheer presence.
In my last mock draft in early June, I noted Clingan has been viewed as a potential option to go in the top three, and that remains the case. The Hawks might view Clingan more as a potential trade-down target and believe Risacher is a better potential option if they keep the No. 1 pick. The team has a workout with Risacher scheduled this week, which could result in a change of course in one direction or another. This selection process doesn’t seem like a done deal at this stage.
Atlanta might not even be able to move down all that far if it wants Clingan, as several teams picking below the top 3, including Memphis and Chicago, are interested in him and might try to trade up themselves."
As I said earlier, Clingan has been gaining momentum, but no prominent draft analyst has mocked him as No. 1 yet. That changed today. Now, as Vecenie said, the Hawks could move down and take Clingan and that might be their preferred option, but there is no guarantee he would be there. Houston could take him at No. 3 or someone could trade up to No. 3 and that has been rumored frequently over the last month. Yesterday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony mentioned that Atlanta had brought in Reed Sheppard, Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, and Cody Williams for a workout, which might indicate they are doing their homework on prospects in the event they trade down and Clingan is not there.
Clingan is regarded as the best college player in this draft and some view him as the safest player in the draft because of his perceived ability to be a high-level defender right away and for the potential to grow his game on the offensive end. He has drawn comparisons to four-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, who played for current Hawks head coach Quin Snyder when they were in Utah. I think a Gobert comparison is lofty, but it is not hard to see where people get that idea from.
The Hawks were one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA last season, so it seems like a natural fit to take a high-level shot blocker and defender right? Clingan is 7'3 with a 7'7 wingspan and if you go back and watch the elite eight matchup between UConn and Illinois (his best game tape in my opinion), the Fighting Illini were not able to get anywhere near the basket and Clingan was just terrorizing anyone that tried to shoot in the paint.
Clingan averaged 13.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.5 BPG, and 1.5 APG on 63% shooting from the field and he was 2-8 (25%) on three's. As a lob threat, Clingan would be impactful right away on offense.
The defensive rebounding and the passing abilities that he shows would also be awesome fits in Atlanta. Atlanta has some players such as Jalen Johnson that are effective in cutting to the basket and Clingan's ability to find them would be an awesome thing for the Hawks to have. I am not here to say that he is the next Nikola Jokic when it comes to passing, but his ability to find open players and get the ball to them is pretty high-level for someone his size.
So we know that Clingan is an elite shot-blocker, a good rebounder, and a good passer, but what are his weaknesses?
As great of a paint presence that Clingan brings, I do think it is worth questioning how he will defend on the perimeter in space. One of the areas of Gobert's game that gets picked on from time-to-time is that Clingan could have similar issues. What if the Hawks get in an unfavorable matchup in the playoffs and Clingan gets played off the floor because he is having a hard time matching up? For all of his strengths, it is a big risk to take someone with that kind of downside.
His offensive game is also a question. As a lob threat, I think he will be very good from day one, but what else is he able to do when it comes to scoring? He is an ok scorer in the post, but he does not do it at a high level. He has not shown the ability to stretch the floor and be a reliable three-point shooter either. Clingan has been working on those parts of his game and there have been a lot of videos of him working on his three-point shot on social media, but actually doing it against NBA competition instead of an open gym is a different story. If Clingan does not improve and develop different skill sets on offense, he has to be a first-team All-Defensive team selection to justify taking him with the No. 1 pick. As good of a player as Clint Capela has been for the Hawks, Atlanta can't have a younger version of him at the No. 1 pick and expect to go further in the playoffs. Clingan does not have to turn into a great offensive player, but he has to get a better scoring skillset than he currently has and that is entirely possible.
Clingan has also been a bad free throw shooter in college and that is another way that he could get played off the floor. Hawks fans will remember Ben Simmons being a horrible free throw shooter and that worked to their advantage in the playoffs three years ago. I think Clingan will get better at that, but you don't want to give teams the luxury of being able to hack Clingan late in games to try and swing the volatility in their favor.
If the Hawks draft Clingan, that would probably mean that Capela's time with the Hawks has come to an end, but the question would be what to do with Onyeka Okongwu in the future. I think to start the season, Okongwu would be the starter at center and they could bring Clingan off the bench, but how long will that last? The Hawks could not play them together like they might be able to do with Sarr if they took him so it is possible if the Hawks take Clingan, Okongwu could be on the trading block either immediately or maybe a year from now. Okongwu did sign an extension before last season. That would be a storyline to watch if the Hawks do take Clingan in the draft.
Here is the scouting report on Clingan courtesy of the Ringer's Kevin O'Connor:
PLUSES
- Intimidating rim protector with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. He can block shots without even leaving his feet. Opponents avoid him when he’s lurking near the paint, not just because he’s imposing but also because he tends to be in the right position.
- Has the potential to be an excellent drop defender in the pick-and-roll. He’s mobile and does a solid job of flipping his hips to contain penetrating players.
- Excellent drop defender in the pick-and-roll. He’s good at using his size to protect the rim, but he’s also gotten mobile enough to hedge on the perimeter. He can flip his hips to contain penetrating players and recover to the roller if necessary.
- Stout rebounder who boxes out and swallows up boards.
- Dunks everything around the basket. UConn calls designed plays to get him lob dunks, something that will immediately translate to the NBA.
- Dramatically improved as a post presence as a sophomore, adding soft hook shots that he can hit with either his right or left hand. And with the much cleaner footwork he's developed, he can also mix in an occasional drop step. With his blend of size, strength, and agility, he could eventually develop into more of a go-to presence.
- He has great awareness in the paint. When point guards probe inside, he relocates to open space to make himself free for a pass.
- Whether he’s in the dunker spot, rolling after a ball screen, or sprinting up the floor, he has soft hands for catching tough passes and good coordination for finishing. Bigs his size are often clumsy, but he has no issue with high or low passes.
- Good passer out of post-ups. He delivers the ball with precision, whether it’s from the elbow in handoff situations or from the post, and he always looks comfortable when handling pressure and double-teams.
MINUSES
- Borderline hackable free throw shooter who made 51.7 percent as a freshman and then just 57.4 percent as a sophomore.
- His per-minute impact waned when he took on a greater role as a sophomore, but he was also recovering from a preseason foot injury. As soon as he was healthy he began dominating, but his health is worth monitoring because of his size.
- Lacks the advanced post moves that would separate him from being just a catch-and-finish specialist.
- He’s a slow-footed perimeter defender who will need to prove he can defend in space to have scheme flexibility. NBA teams will pull him out of the paint and test him.
- He shot 3s in high school but hasn’t been an effective shooter in college. Non-shooters can still provide immense value in the NBA, but it’d be an added bonus if he ever figures that out since he's certainly willing to shoot.
I am a big fan of Clingan and think he would be an immediate help for the Hawks. If he can show the ability to defend in space and get a more well-rounded offensive game, then he can certainly be the top player to come out of this draft.