2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Gives Hawks "Best Fit" and "Best Value" For Both First Round Picks
The 2025 NBA Draft is now 15 days away and once the NBA Finals matchup between the Pacers and the Thunder subsides, the full attention of the league is going to come to the draft before the offseason officially begins. While the No. 1 pick of the draft is already set in stone, there are questions throughout the rest of the lottery and one of the most interesting teams to watch on draft night is going to be the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks got some lottery luck by landing the No. 13 pick courtesy of the Sacramento Kings and they have the No. 22 pick, courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hawks have a chance to add some valuable players to their roster in three weeks.
Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and the two new hires to the front office, Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie.
In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, Givony was giving the pick that filled the biggest need while Woo was giving the best value pick. Here is what each analyst had to say about both of the picks they gave to the Hawks:
13. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento):
Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:
Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija, Adriatic | TS%: 61.5
"With part-time starter Clint Capela, 31, entering free agency, the Hawks will likely need to add another big man to the frontcourt to help Onyeka Okongwu, who played a whopping 50 minutes in their final game of the season.
Enter Beringer, a highly intriguing long-term prospect who boasts outstanding physical tools, defensive versatility and shot-blocking prowess. The 18-year-old will need time to fill out his frame and gain experience, but he has the type of length, mobility and timing that isn't easy to come by."
Woo's pick that gets the best value: Egor Demin, BYU Guard
"The possibility of adding an offensive talent such as Demin this late in the draft should be appealing to any team regardless of need: Ball handlers with his size and passing vision are rare, giving him a chance to hear his name called higher than this.
If Demin's jump shot comes around, it should open up a pathway for him to earn a big role as a tall facilitator on the perimeter. The Hawks don't necessarily need a player in his mold, but the talent is certainly worth a long look regardless."
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers
Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:
Cedric Coward, SF, Washington State/Duke, Junior | TS%: 71.0
"The Hawks hiring two veterans to their front office in Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie offers some clarity to their front office, freeing them up to discern how to proceed regarding Trae Young's future in Atlanta.
Assuming they continue with the status quo, adding an older wing prospect with strong perimeter shooting prowess in Coward certainly could make sense, as his 7-2 wingspan should help him play a few different positions alongside the likes of Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher. The small sample size of games at NBA scouts' disposal due to his abbreviated season makes him a tricky evaluation with a pretty wide range on draft night, but his length and shooting should give him a relatively solid floor as his feel for the game, defensive awareness and toughness evolve."
Woo's pick that gets the best value:
Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford, Senior | TS%: 56.1
"After grabbing a guard at No. 13, I have the Hawks going with a frontcourt player with their second pick, with Raynaud on the rise after a strong combine as a stretch-5 with room to grow.
Atlanta's situation points to the way value and fit can intersect -- while there are quality perimeter players left on the board here, some with arguably more upside, there are often diminishing returns in doubling down on overlapping skill sets and limiting rookies' opportunities. Raynaud would plug in nicely as developmental depth."
Any of these four picks make perfect sense for the Hawks, even if I think 13 is early for Beringer. It has been tough to get a read on what the Hawks might do on draft night and there have not been many reports on the players they have brought in for workouts.
The Hawks don't have to draft a center, but it would be a mild surprise if they did not. Onyeka Okongwu is the only center on the roster right now, as Clint Capela and Larry Nance are free agents. A logical plan would be to bring in a veteran center to back up Okongwu while drafting a center with either pick to develop. Beringer is similar to Capela and would need to develop, Atlanta would be perfect for him in that scenario due to the track record of their G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.
Coward would fit the mold of the type of player the Hawks have been drafting to fit around Trae Young. He is light on experience, but full of potential as a two-way wing. His range could be as high as the lottery, but he could slip to 22.
Raynaud has been shooting up draft boards since a strong NBA combine and should go in the first round. If the Hawks don't take a center at No. 13, he makes sense at No. 22.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to begin on Wednesday, June 25th.