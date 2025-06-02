2025 NBA Mock Draft: Latest Mock Sees Hawks Select Big Ten Guard Plus High-Level Center Prospect
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery and Combine is in the books and it went exactly how the Atlanta Hawks were hoping that it would. While San Antonio controlled the Hawk's own pick, Atlanta was watching intently, hoping that the Sacramento Kings pick would stay at No. 13. Atlanta owned the Kings pick this season thanks to the Kevin Huerter trade in 2022 and it finally conveyed this season. While there was a high probability chance that this is where the Hawks's pick would land, it is now official and Atlanta is now going to have two first-round picks this season at No. 13 and No. 22. The Mavericks pulled a stunner and won the NBA Draft lottery, with the Spurs, 76ers, and Hornets rounding out the top four.
Not only is the Lottery and Combine over, but the early draft withdrawal deadline passed and there were some surprises including some potential Hawks targets. Florida's Alex Condon and Alabama's LaBaron Philon were two players who seemed to be fits for the Hawks but are opting to go back to school.
Now, the Hawks are going to be armed with two first-round picks in next month's NBA Draft and will have some choices to make. Now, what will the Hawks do with these picks? Will they stay at No. 13 and No. 22? Will they package them together to try and move up for a player they like, who they don't think will be there at No. 13? Could they trade one or both picks for a veteran to try and help their team now? Those are the questions that will await new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh and whoever the team decides to hire (If they decide to hire someone) as the new president of basketball operations will have to answer.
It can be a little bit tough to project how the Hawks will attack the draft until there is some resolution to the front office situation, but Atlanta has needs with interior defense, shooting, and frontcourt depth.
There are nearly three weeks until the NBA Draft and the mock drafts are going to be flying in, even with the NBA Finals beginning this week. In the latest mock draft from CBS Sports analyst Kyle Boone has Atlanta selecting Michigan State guard Jase Richardson with the 13th pick and Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the 22nd pick:
"Richardson has a wide draft range because of an underwhelming height measurement at the NBA Draft Combine but it wouldn't surprise if he still snuck into the lottery. He plays bigger than his measurements with a silky scoring game and long reach on the defensive end to impact winning at a high level.
This is a bit lower than where Sorber could wind up on draft night, with buzz that he could land late in the lottery, perhaps with Atlanta. That'd make landing him at No. 22 a steal for the Hawks".
If it were me, I would not take Jase Richardson if I were the Hawks if prospects like Carter Bryant, Noa Essengue and Cedric Coward were all still on the board. Those players seem to fit the Hawks more than Richardson, who the Hawks may shy away from due to the measurements.
This isn't the first time that Richardson has been linked to the Hawks. ESPN's Jeremy Woo linked him to the Hawks last month as their most "likely" pick at No. 13.
"Richardson made a good case for himself this season as a solid complementary player with room to grow, displaying well-rounded ability at Michigan State and solid effort playing on and off the ball. That versatility makes sense with the Hawks' current personnel as a plug-and-play option, rotating in behind and alongside Trae Young and Dyson Daniels with the ability to balance lineups.
The Hawks should also be considering bigs at this spot to develop frontcourt depth, with names such as Joan Beringer and Noa Essengue (both international players) offering interesting upside."
The Hawks are going to have a need at the backup center this offseason with both Clint Capela and Larry Nance heading toward unrestricted free agency. Sorber was injured this season, but he has loads of talent and could go even higher than this. As a defender and rebounder, he would make plenty of sense.