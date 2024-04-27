Atlanta Hawks 2024 NBA Draft Big Board: 1.0
With the Atlanta Hawks missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020, they now need to turn their eyes to improving the roster. One way they will try and do that this summer is by making trades but the other will be through the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Hawks own their first roun pick next year, but that is going to change in the next few years due to the Dejounte Murray trade from 2022. This might be the last time for a little while for the Hawks to add a young player to the roster.
This is regarded as a weak draft by many that cover the NBA and those that cover the NBA Draft. There is not a consensus top pick in this draft which makes it unpredictable. The Draft Lottery has yet to take place as well, meaning we still don't know where teams are going to be drafting in the top 14. Right now, the Hawks are at No. 10 and have a 14% chance of getting into the top four and a 3% chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick. Who the Hawks take is going to be determined by where they land in the lottery. Also, the Hawks do not have a second-round pick in this draft. That could change on draft night, but they don't have one right now.
With that being said, here is my first big board for the Hawks for this draft. Check out where i broke down the Hawks's biggest draft needs here.
1. Alex Sarr- 7'1, 217 LBS Forward/Center, France
While I don't think there is a can't miss talent in this draft, I think that Sarr is the best talent in the draft and has the highest ceiling. He also fits a massive need for the Hawks. He is athletic, has a high defensive ceiling, and is versatile. The offense is still coming along, but Sarr would give the Hawks immeidate defense. He is the one prospect I am confident is going in the top five and probably the top three, so the Hawks will have to hope the lottery goes there way to land Sarr.
2. Matas Buzelis- 6'11, 195 LBS, Forward-G-League
It is hard to pin down where Buzelis might go in this draft. I could see him going in the top five, but he could slip down a bit. He would give the Hawks a forward with size, something they really need. His offense is a bit of a question mark. He has not shot well from three in the G-League but has a track record of being a good shooter and would be a good offensive player right away. He is not an elite defender, but he has the tools to improve. He is very good in transition as well. I like his fit on the Hawks and it fills a need.
3. Zaccharie Risacher- 6'8, 202 LBS, Forward- France
I have seen Risacher ranked as the best player in this draft but also seen him outside of the top ten. That is how unpredictable this draft could be. At 6'8, 202 LBS, Risacher is another versatile forward who would give the Hawks some needed size and defensive potential. He is also a very good three-point shooter, but that is the best thing about his offensive game right now. He still has a ways to go to grow the rest of his offensive game.
4. Donovan Clingan- 7'2, 280 LBS, Center- UConn
Clingan was a popular mock draft pick to the Hawks at No. 10, but he has seen his stock surge due to a great performance in the NCAA Tournament. Clingan would give the Hawks a shot blocking and defensive presence at center, something that I think is a need, especially if they trade Clint Capela this summer. Clingan is an excellent defender, but his offense leaves a lot to be desired and he is a poor free throw shooter. I think the Hawks would have to move up in the lottery to land him at this point.
5. Reed Sheppard- 6'3, 187 LBS, Guard, Kentucky
I am really high on Sheppard in this draft. While only 6'3, he is an excellent defender and is a strong three-point shooter, with catch-and-shoot ability. He would give the Hawks something they need, but size is a question. He is a very good defender, but size is a question. He reminds me of Derrick White though and I think that is the kind of player he could be if he reaches his ceiling.
6. Ron Holland- 6'8, 200 LBS, Forward- G-League
Holland is another player that I am higher on than most. He has a chance to be an excellent defender with his size and athleticism and he can get to the rim. He still has work to do to become a better spot up shooter, but Holland is one of the higher upside prospects in this draft. If Atlanta stays at No. 10 after the lottery, I think there is a chance that Holland is there for them to pick.
7. Stephon Castle- 6'6, 190 LBS, Guard- UConn
Castle is another player that could go in the top three, but also drop down in the draft. There are split opinions on him, but I think Castle would be an interesting fit on the Hawks if they chose to take him. Castle is a good defender, but inconsistent offenisve player, especially when it comes to shooting. There were times when he looked like a high lottery pick at UConn last year, but there were times where he was invisible. I will be interested to see where he lands in June, but Atlanta should be interested if he is on the board when they pick.
8. Nikola Topic- 6'6, 201 LBS, Guard- Serbia
There have been some mock drafts that have Topic going as high as No. 1 in the draft, but he is a prospect I am lower on than most and I don't think he is a great fit with Atlanta. He is a very good ball handler who can get to the rim and score in the paint, but he is an inconsistent shooter and not a great defender. If he fell to No. 10 or lower, I think the Hawks should consider hiim in a best player available scenario, but he would not be a great fit on the team in my opinion.
9. Cody Williams- 6'8, 195 LBS, forward- Colorado
Williams is another versatile forward who would bring very good defense and athleticism to the Hawks. He is a great finisher at the rim, but was not a great three-point shooter at Colorado. He might be a bit of project, but he is someone the Hawks should absolutely consider taking.
10. Dalton Knecht- 6'6, 213 LBS, Guard-Tennessee
Knecht is one of the best, if not the best, scorers in this draft and can get buckets quickly. Whether it is three-point shooting or getting to the basket, Knecht has a lot of versatility as a scorer and I think he would be a great 6th man in the NBA. His defense is the biggest issue though. I think Knecht could get picked on as a defender and would be a minus on that end of the floor. He could be there if the Hawks pick at No. 10, but there is always a chance someone falls in love with his scoring ability and takes him higher.
11. Rob Dillingham- 6'1 173 LBS, Guard- Kentucky
Dillingham is an explosive offensive player, but I don't think he is a great fit on the Hawks because of his size and defensive capabilities. Players are always going to be limited with that kind of size and Dillingham is not as good of a passer or shooter than Trae Young, someone who is similar in size. I have a hard time seeing the Hawks taking Dillingham, but they could determine him as the best player available.
12. Tidjane Salaun- 6'9, 203 LBS, Forward-France
Salaun is one of the rawest prospects in this class, but he could end up being one of the best. He would already offer athleticism and versatility for the Hawks, but he has a long way to go on the offensive end of the floor. He had a solid shooting year this year, but that is by far the best offensive year for him. Is it sign of improvement or a fluke? He is likely to be there if Atlanta ends up picking at 10th or later.
13. Kyle Filipowski, 7'0, 240 LBS, Center- Duke
Filipowski has been a popular mock draft pick for the Hawks and he would give them a center that can stretch the floor and he showed improvements on the defensive end of the floor this year. He is not as good of a finsher at the rim or paint scorer for someone his size and he has can turn the ball over more than you want. I think he is likely to be there if the Hawks stick at No. 10 and would be a solid pick.
14. Yves Missi- 7'0, 235 LBS, Center- Baylor
One of my favorite players in the draft, Missi is a very good defender and rebounder, while also being a lob threat on offense. His offensive game is limited and he is not a great passer, plus he is a poor freee throw shooter, but I think he offers upside and fills a position of need for the Hawks.
15. Jared McCain-6'3, 195 LBS, Guard- Duke
McCain is one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the draft, but does not get to the rim and lacks versatility on offense, as well as being a minus on the defensive end of the floor. He offers high upside as a shooter, but I don't love the fit on Atlanta.
16. Devin Carter- 6'3 195 LBS Guard- Providence
In terms of a fit, I think Carter would be a better fit for the Hawks than McCain. Carter is a really good point of attack defender, something the Hawks sorely need, but there is not a lot of offensive versatility in his game. His shooting numbers are solid though and if picked by the Hawks, that will not be the main thing that he is asked to do. Carter is a darkhorse to be picked by Atlanta.
17. Tristan Da Silva- 6'9, 220 LBS, Forward,- Colorado
Another versatile Colorado forward? You bet.
He is not as athletic as Cody Williams, but he is a better three-point shooter and a better passer. He is a solid defender, but the lack of high-end athleticism could limit his ceiling on the defensive end of the floor.
18. Kel'el Ware- 7'0, 210 LBS, Center- Indiana
Another big and athletic center that the Hawks need to consider taking. Ware is a very good shot blocker, a lob threat on pick and rolls, and has the ability to stretch the floor. He was very inconsistent at Indiana though and is not a great passer. Other areas that you see him struggle in are making quick decisions when catching the basketball and he can turn the ball over. He is a high upside prospect though and would almost certainly be there if Atlanta is picking 10th or later.