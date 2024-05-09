ESPN Labels These Four Players As Potential Picks For the Hawks In the 2024 NBA Draft
In just a few days, the Atlanta Hawks and every other NBA team that is in the draft lottery is going to find out where they are going to be picking in this year's NBA Draft. After a frustrating and disappointing season, the Hawks lost to the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Play-in Tournament and their pre-draft position in the lottery is 10th. Atlanta can pick as low as 12th and as high as No. 1. They have a 13.9% chance to leap into the top four and a 3% chance to get the top pick. It is going to be an important draft lottery for the franchise, even if this is not considered a super-strong draft at the top.
I have already given my thoughts on who I think the Hawks should take if they move into the top four, as well as releasing my big board for the upcoming draft, but ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo broke down who each team should take in the top four and here is who they said for Atlanta:
1. Alex Sarr
2. Donovan Clingan
3. Zaccharie Risacher
4. Stephon Castle
If Atlanta stays at No. 10, they labeled Castle as the most likely pick for Atlanta.
Here is what they had to say about the Hawks upcoming draft lottery chances:
"After missing the playoffs and enduring a difficult season, this is an important summer for the Hawks, who are primed for major changes to the roster. The Trae Young-Dejounte Murray combination hasn't worked out as envisioned, and this is the last of its own draft picks that Atlanta controls for the next three years. There should be an element of NBA readiness to consider here but also weight placed on upside, considering there might not be a chance for the Hawks to pick in the lottery for a while.
Sarr would be the biggest swing to take at the top, as the Hawks were poor defensively this season, and they are continually tasked with building an adequate defense around Young, whose lack of size creates an impediment on that end. With Clint Capela set to turn 30 in May, selecting a center of the future might be the way to go at the top, with Clingan representing a similar opportunity to shore up the front line.
Looking for two-way perimeter players also makes sense, with Risacher an option and Castle looking like an intriguing fit, particularly if he falls here to No. 10. Castle's ability to guard all over the floor and initiate as a secondary ball handler would make for a pretty strong fit alongside Young, potentially freeing Castle up as a shooter while also offering more size and switchability on the perimeter.
While there are some questions about where Castle's upside lies, he could be an ideal complementary player who addresses multiple needs on the Hawks' roster, particularly if they decide to move on from Murray. Castle could be on the board even if Atlanta doesn't move up and is a viable target if they do. -- Woo
If Atlanta landed the No. 1 pick, I think Sarr would be the easy choice for them, as he is the highest upside prospect in this draft in my opinion. While his offense needs some work, especially when it comes to shooting, Sarr might have the most upside in this class and fills a need for the Hawks. He could become an athletic, playmaking wing with high upside on defense, something Atlanta really needs.
Clingan would be a big boost to the defense, while still having plenty to work on on the offensive end of the floor. He could even be a darkhorse to got No. 1.
Castle could go anywhere from the top four to right around 10. It seems there are a lot of split opinions on his draft stock, but he would be a solid fit in Atlanta, especially if he can shoot better once he gets to the NBA.
Two players who were not mentioned that should have been in my opinion were Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis, two forwards who would fill huge needs in Atlanta.
This draft has the potential to have some surprises due to the lack of elite talent at the top. We'll find out for certain about where Atlanta and everyone else is picking this Sunday.