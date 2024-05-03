Three Players The Hawks Should Take If They Move Into The Top Four of the 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will take place next Sunday and while this is not considered to be a very strong draft overall, it will be a chance for teams to find out where they are selecting. It will help teams further plan this offseason in ways that they need to improve their roster.
For the Atlanta Hawks, they have a 13.9% chance of moving into the top four of the NBA Draft and a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick. It would be a nice win for the Hawks if they could move into the top four of the draft, even if the draft is not considered especially strong.
If Atlanta were to move into the top four of the draft, who should their targets be?
1. Alex Sarr- 7'1 217 LBS, PF/C, France
In a weak draft, Sarr stands out as the top prospect for me and I had him ranked as the top prospect on my first Atlanta Hawks big board of the summer. Sarr is a very athletic and versatile big that Atlanta would love to have on their roster. While there is a lot of debate about the top of the draft and where these prospects will land, I think Atlanta is going to have to move into the top four or possibly higher if they want to take Sarr. If Atlanta stays at 10th, where they are most likely to be picking, then Atlanta has almost no chance of landing Sarr.
While his offense needs some work, especially when it comes to shooting, Sarr might have the most upside in this class and fills a need for the Hawks. He could become an athletic, playmaking wing with high upside on defense, something Atlanta really needs.
Here is his scouting report from the Ringer's Kevin O' Connor:
PLUSES
- "Athletic finisher who is always looking for opportunities to cut to the rim, including baseline cuts behind daydreaming defenders. If he needs to cut into a post-up, he can seal off his defender then patiently use shoulder and ball fakes to carve out space for layups and hook shots.
- Fluidly handles the ball like a wing. He’s at his best catching the ball behind the 3-point line then attacking off the bounce. He loves to drive then spin into his right hand.
- Skilled passer who can make “wow” deliveries off the dribble. Though he needs to cut down on forcing the ball, his will to pass is overall a positive quality. He could thrive out of short rolls and as a connective piece in the half-court, as he does for Perth coming off motion plays that slingshot him toward the basket.
- He’s so mobile that he’ll be at his best in a switch-heavy scheme. As a defender in space, he’s very good at closing out to contest shooters or flying in to help with his length at the basket.
- Brings a consistently high level of effort and hustle as a rebounder and defender.
MINUSES
- He shoots a lot of jumpers, but he doesn’t make many of them. This year with Perth, he's shooting just 29.5 percent from 3 and 61 percent from the line, which is about what he averaged at Overtime Elite the year before, too. He doesn’t have much touch away from the basket either, so shooting efficiently from 3 may just not be in the cards.
- Off-hand finishing needs to come a long way. There are layups when he will leap off his left foot, then contour his body to use his right hand when a lefty layup would’ve been uncontestable.
- Needs to progress as a decision maker. He travels too often when attacking closeouts and needs to clean up his footwork."
2. Donovan Clingan- 7'2, 280 LBS, UConn
Aside from a forward, the Hawks could use another center, particularly one with a defensive mindset. There is no other center who fits that description more than UConn's Donovan Clingan. Clingan was already a lottery prospect prior to the NCAA Tournament, but he elevated his draft status with a huge tournament.
While Clingan is not going to wow you with his offensive skill set, his defensive and shot blocking presence, plus his rebounding, make him a valuable player on the floor and one who could take over the backup center position if Atlanta moves Clint Capela this summer.
Here is the scouting report on Clingan from O'Connor:
PLUSES
- Intimidating rim protector with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. He can block shots without even leaving his feet. Opponents avoid him when he’s lurking near the paint, not just because he’s imposing but also because he tends to be in the right position.
- Has the potential to be an excellent drop defender in the pick-and-roll. He’s mobile and does a solid job of flipping his hips to contain penetrating players.
- Excellent drop defender in the pick-and-roll. He’s good at using his size to protect the rim, but he’s also gotten mobile enough to hedge on the perimeter. He can flip his hips to contain penetrating players and recover to the roller if necessary.
- Stout rebounder who boxes out and swallows up boards.
- Dunks everything around the basket. UConn calls designed plays to get him lob dunks, something that will immediately translate to the NBA.
- Dramatically improved as a post presence as a sophomore, adding soft hook shots that he can hit with either his right or left hand. And with the much cleaner footwork he's developed, he can also mix in an occasional drop step. With his blend of size, strength, and agility, he could eventually develop into more of a go-to presence.
- He has great awareness in the paint. When point guards probe inside, he relocates to open space to make himself free for a pass.
- Whether he’s in the dunker spot, rolling after a ball screen, or sprinting up the floor, he has soft hands for catching tough passes and good coordination for finishing. Bigs his size are often clumsy, but he has no issue with high or low passes.
- Good passer out of post-ups. He delivers the ball with precision, whether it’s from the elbow in handoff situations or from the post, and he always looks comfortable when handling pressure and double-teams.
MINUSES
- Borderline hackable free throw shooter who made 51.7 percent as a freshman and then just 57.4 percent as a sophomore.
- His per-minute impact waned when he took on a greater role as a sophomore, but he was also recovering from a preseason foot injury. As soon as he was healthy he began dominating, but his health is worth monitoring because of his size.
- Lacks the advanced post moves that would separate him from being just a catch-and-finish specialist.
- He’s a slow-footed perimeter defender who will need to prove he can defend in space to have scheme flexibility. NBA teams will pull him out of the paint and test him.
- He shot 3s in high school but hasn’t been an effective shooter in college. Non-shooters can still provide immense value in the NBA, but it’d be an added bonus if he ever figures that out since he's certainly willing to shoot.
3. Matas Buzelis- 6'11, 195 LBS, G-League Ignite
Buzelis has been a popular pick for the Hawks at No. 10 if they stick there, but I think it is totally justifiable for the Hawks to take him in the top four. He is a talented prospect with upside and he also fills a position of need for the Hawks. He is a big and athletic forward who would bring size and versatility to the Atlanta. His big question is going to be about his shooting. He has had good shooting seasons before, but did not shoot it well these past couple of years.
In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, he had the Hawks taking Buzelis at No. 10 overall:
"Pro Comparison: Hedo Türkoğlu
Matas Buzelis' G League reel highlights a coveted mix of big-wing size and scoring versatility from on and off the ball. His physical tools and perimeter skill set create an enticing archetype that could sway teams to reach and remain patient in spite of his inconsistency.
Regarding his shooting, he'll have workouts to convince teams that his high school percentages were better indicators of his potential than his disappointing 27.3 three-point percentage with Ignite."
Here is a scouting report on Buzelis from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor:
PLUSES
- "Versatile offensive player who can be used in any scheme because of his high feel as a passer. He isn’t a savant playmaker who will lead an offense, per se, but he’s the type of player who could thrive in a two-man game with other like-minded players.
- Boasts upside as a shooter. He’s fluid dribbling into his stepback from both midrange and 3, and he loves utilizing shimmies and ball fakes to create space from midrange. He shot far better from 3 as a high school senior than he has with the Ignite.
- Displays soft touch on in-between shots like hooks from the post or floaters. If a defender tries to take a charge, he can stop his dribble on a dime and just flip the ball up.
- Savvy player without the ball who communicates with teammates to help the offense flow and always looks for chances to cut. In a motion system, he’d thrive in dribble handoffs either as the person receiving or delivering the ball.
- Great transition player. He runs the floor hard, making himself available for kickouts. And since he can handle the ball himself, he’s always a threat to take it coast-to-coast or make a play off a rebound.
- Good team defender with a high motor and feel for off-ball help. He frequently logs weakside and chasedown blocks, in addition to altering shots."
MINUSES
- "Who is he really as a shooter? Buzelis was a streaky shooter until his final high school season, when he made 43.1 percent of his 3s, hitting a variety of shots off movement with smooth mechanics and a high release. But he’s back below 30 percent during the G League season.
- Loosey-goosey ball handler who has a negative assist-to-turnover ratio largely because he often gets stripped or dribbles into trouble. Even if he's not a primary playmaker who runs a heavy dose of pick-and-rolls, he needs to improve his handle.
- Finishing at the rim needs a lot of work. He shies away from his off hand, he struggles against contact, and he isn’t explosive without space to launch. There are times when he tries turning the corner on drives but he can’t dislodge his defender when driving due a lack of muscle.
- Subpar defender containing dribble penetration. He isn’t switchable against quicker players and he has a hard time fighting through screens.
- Needs to get significantly stronger, but he has a lanky frame. How much weight can he actually put on?"